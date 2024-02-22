Unleash The Best of The FIM MXON At Matterley Basin And Go VIP

Infront Moto Racing is glad to announce the opening of the VIP ticket sales for the 77th edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations!

Following the unforgettable 2017 Monster Energy MXoN, the most exciting off-road racing competition is making its triumphant comeback to Matterley Basin, Great Britain, on 4th, 5th to 6th October 2024!

Get ready to immerse yourself in the thrill of the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations like never before with our exclusive MXoN VIP packages, designed to provide unparalleled excitement and experience at the world’s best motocross event of the year.

Whether you’re a MXoN expert or new to the thrilling and unique world of the ‘Nations’, our VIP experiences promise to deliver an unforgettable weekend of adrenaline-fueled action and VIP treatment.

VIP Diamond

Experience the ultimate VIP treatment with VIP Diamond! Enjoy breathtaking views and immerse yourself in the action-packed atmosphere of MXoN. This exclusive package is perfect for those seeking an exceptional weekend or entertaining global clients. This package includes:

Access to the MXoN Venue and the Paddock

VIP Diamond Restaurant including gourmet food and drinks

Breakfast, Lunch and all-day snacks will be served at the Restaurant.

will be served at the Restaurant. From the restaurant you’ll have the best view of the track possible

possible Skybox Terraces for prime viewing of the starting gates

for prime viewing of the starting gates Diamond Deck offering an additional elevated viewpoint

offering an additional elevated viewpoint Memorable gift bag with MXoN branded surprises

with MXoN branded surprises Exclusive Meet and Greet sessions with Motocross legends

sessions with Motocross legends Large outdoor area with trackview

VIP Toilets

Your own table seat for the whole weekend

for the whole weekend Free programmes of the MXoN Weekend

of the MXoN Weekend VIP Parking

If you are new to the VIP experience at MXGP and the MXoN, this helps you understand each of our structures:

– Skybox Terrace: Positioned behind the starting gate, this area provides the most exclusive view of the waiting zone and starting grid

– The Diamond Deck, an elevated platform located in the ultimate spot of Matterley-Basin, is reserved exclusively for Diamond Skybox pass holders and treats you to spectacular track views.

– On Saturday and Sunday, the VIP Diamond Restaurant offers an appetizing breakfast followed by a top-notch buffet lunch. A fine selection of gourmet afternoon snacks is available as well as open-bar services (coffee, tea and soft drinks, alcoholic beverages) throughout the day. Live timing and broadcast on screen.

Startline VIP Club

Live your VIP experience with the Startline VIP Club! Enjoy breathtaking views and immerse yourself in the action-packed atmosphere of MXoN. This exclusive package is perfect for those seeking an exceptional weekend or entertaining global clients. This package includes:

Access to the MXoN Venue and the Paddock

Startline VIP Club Restaurant including drinks, fine Italian and International food cooked by an Italian chef and his Team

cooked by an Italian chef and his Team Breakfast, Lunch and all-day snacks will be served at the Restaurant.

will be served at the Restaurant. From the restaurant you’ll have an incredible view on the Startline

on the Startline Skybox Terraces for prime viewing of the starting gates

for prime viewing of the starting gates Diamond Deck for an elevated viewpoint

for an elevated viewpoint Gift bag with incredible surprises

with incredible surprises Large outdoor area with trackview

VIP Toilets

Free programmes of the MXoN Weekend

of the MXoN Weekend VIP Parking

Here are more information to help you understand the Startline VIP Club Skybox Restaurant:

– Startline VIP Club Skybox Restaurant (Saturday and Sunday): Indulge in an appetizing breakfast and a great international buffet lunch while enjoying the thrilling atmosphere. Take advantage of the fine selection of appetizing afternoon snacks and open-bar services throughout the day (including coffee, tea, soft drinks, and alcoholic beverages). Plus, stay updated with live timing and broadcast on the screen.

Diamond Camping

The Diamond CAMPING MXoN, located at the centre of the “Ultimate motocross show”

This pass allows you to park your camper or motorhome at a privileged location near the buzzing paddock of the MXoN.

Power, showers, toilets and water supply are guaranteed.

are guaranteed. Campers will ONLY be admitted on Friday between 8.00AM and 7.00PM .

. The MXoN Diamond Camping does NOT include tickets to enter the event and/or the paddock, it only provides you with the best camping spot . The appropriate personal access tickets (general admission plus paddock) will have to be purchased in addition to this package.

. The appropriate personal access tickets (general admission plus paddock) will have to be purchased in addition to this package. At your arrival, get ready to receive an exclusive VIP Welcome Amenities Pack and another VIP Welcome Basket feeding you with a surprise for your first evening onsite (tailored for a maximum of 4 people).

and another feeding you with a surprise for your first evening onsite (tailored for a maximum of 4 people). Your stay includes breakfast into our Paddock Restaurant on Saturday and Sunday (for a maximum of 4 people).

on Saturday and Sunday (for a maximum of 4 people). This is a great choice package if you want to stay close to the Paddock throughout the MXoN weekend .

. This package includes 4 people entry to the VIP Diamond Campsite only. Any additional VIP Camping entries cost £50 each and allows for Breakfast into our Paddock Restaurant on Saturday and Sunday. You can purchase this at the VIP Camping Office.

​Please note the Diamond Camping area is very limited and only reserved for Vans & Motorhomes standard size 8-9 meters. If your vehicle has a different size, please contact: vip@mxgp.com

Matterley Basin circuit has become a staple of the MXGP calendar throughout the years and is regarded as one of the best track in the world. It has also hosted the unforgettable Monster Energy FIM MXoN, in 2006 and 2017.

The last edition of the MXoN in 2017 in Matterley Basin witnessed Team France clinched the Chamberlain trophy, on their way to an incredible MXoN winning streak between 2014 and 2018. The home Team Great Britain managed to clinch the Bronze Medal on that day for the greatest enjoyment of the home fans.

Last year, Team France reclaimed the trophy on home turf and as we look to 2024, the anticipation builds: can Team France defend their crown against rivals like Team Australia, USA and Italy? Can Team GB be lifted by the home crowd to get on the podium? With strong contenders from the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and more, the stage is definitely set for an epic battle that will be the one you cannot miss!

Don’t miss your chance to experience the thrill of MXoN in VIP style. Book your exclusive VIP package today and prepare for an unforgettable weekend of motocross thrill at the biggest off-road show of the year!

