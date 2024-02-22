2024 WorldSBK Broadcasters announced

AustralianWorldSBK, Philip Island, WorldSBK, Pirelli, Tissot, WorldSBK 2024Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) is thrilled to unveil the lineup of broadcasters set to bring the excitement of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship to fans worldwide for the 2024 season. With new partnerships and renewed agreements, the Championship is poised to captivate audiences across the globe. Additionally, the debut of the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship in June promises to further enhance the racing experience for fans.

NEW BROADCASTERS AND PARTNERSHIPS

USA: MAVTV joins as the new broadcaster for the USA for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

joins as the new broadcaster for the USA for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Turkey: RedBull TV enters as the new broadcaster, focusing on live coverage and collaboration to enhance the Championship’s awareness in the territory. The contract initially spans the 2024 season, with a strong emphasis on promoting national riders.

enters as the new broadcaster, focusing on live coverage and collaboration to enhance the Championship’s awareness in the territory. The contract initially spans the 2024 season, with a strong emphasis on promoting national riders. Renewed Partnerships: Servus TV (Austria, Germany) and Arena4(Hungary) have renewed their commitments, while ITV (UK) has extended the highlights package for two more seasons.

EUROPE

Eurosport remains a cornerstone broadcaster for the Championship, delivering WorldSBK action to enthusiasts several countries in Europe via Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, and the Eurosport Player. Notably, Eurosport UK will provide comprehensive coverage of all rounds, including the UK Round in July, supplemented by a 46-minute highlights package on the ITV network. Italian fans can catch the thrilling races on Sky Sport, with free-to-air coverage on TV8. Spanish viewers can follow the action on DAZN and RTVE, while Portuguese fans can tune in to Sport TV. GIB Telecom remains WorldSBK’s broadcast partner in Gibraltar.

Servus TV has renewed its partnership for three years, ensuring continued coverage for fans in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, with Servus also offering on-site coverage at European Rounds. Arena4, having renewed its commitment for two more seasons, will continue to cater to fans in Hungary. Ziggo Sport will broadcast highlights for Dutch fans, while Nova Sports and Pop TV are set to continue providing coverage for fans in Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Slovenia, respectively. Belgian fans can tune in to RTBF to catch every thrilling moment of the Championship race, while RTL will maintain its coverage of WorldSBK for viewers in Luxembourg. Auto1 will be airing WorldSBK action in Ukraine through a 46-minute highlights package.

Additionally, a new partnership with RedBull TV in Turkey will focus on live coverage and collaboration to enhance the championship’s awareness in the territory.

NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA

Exciting developments await fans in North America with the introduction of MAVTV as the new exclusive broadcaster for the USA for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Canadian fans can continue to enjoy coverage on REV TV. Brazilian broadcaster Bandsports TV will continue to show WorldSBK in Brazil. In Latin America, Fox Sports Mexico will air all classes, while ESPN will cover all other LATAM territories.

ASIA

J-Sports will continue to bring WorldSBK to Japanese fans, while Trans7, maintaining its broadcast rights, will continue to air WorldSBK in Indonesia. SpoTV will offer coverage across Pan-Asian territories, including Korea, Hong-Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam. Chinese fans will have the opportunity to follow the series on the Douyinplatform.

MIDDLE EAST, NORTH AFRICA, CENTRAL ASIA AND OCEANIA

Exciting developments continue in these regions with SMC (Saudi Motorsports Company) securing the rights for MENA territories, including free-to-air coverage on MBC channels and SSC’s TV channels and OTT platform (Shahid) for the next 5 years.

Supersport will provide coverage across multiple Pan-African territories. Eurosport will broadcast in various Central Asian countries, with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan all enjoying coverage.

Fans in Australia can catch all the action on Fox Sports, while SBS will provide highlights. In New Zealand, Sky Sport will continue to broadcast all three classes.

WorldSBK VideoPass

In 2024, fans from all across the globe will once again have the opportunity to enjoy every exhilarating moment of the WorldSBK season with the WorldSBK VideoPass. Providing live and uninterrupted coverage of every session and every class, along with a vast archive of historical action, the VideoPassensures that viewers never miss a beat. Additionally, fans can enjoy races OnDemand, giving them the flexibility to watch the action whenever and wherever they are.

With these broadcasters and partnerships, the 2024 WorldSBK season promises to deliver unparalleled excitement and coverage to fans around the world.