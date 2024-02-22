Feng Sport Glove from LS2

Safe and stylish high performance gloves for road and track.

Leading helmet manufacturer LS2 has introduced a sport glove designed for riders who prioritise both safety and style.

The Feng delivers a premium build with a focus on protection, featuring carbon fibre armour on the knuckles and fingers, as well as the palm, which also benefits from Superfabric reinforcement for added abrasion resistance. TPU protectors on the wrist and metacarpals provide further shielding and the Feng are rated KP1 under the CE glove standard.

Safety isn’t the only story. Full-grain cowhide and goatskin construction provide comfort and durability, while the pre-curved design ensures a close fit. Elasticated Power Stretch panels on the fingers and breathable mesh inserts throughout offer flexibility and airflow, keeping hands cool and sweat-free on hotter rides.

Convenience is built in too, with touchscreen-compatible fingertips for easy operation of smartphones and GPS devices. A large Velcro adjustment at the forearm ensures a secure and adjustable fit, while an easy-on puller makes putting on and taking off the gloves a breeze.

Key Features of the LS2 Feng Gloves:

Full-grain cowhide and goatskin construction

Carbon fibre armour on knuckles, fingers, and palm

Superfabric reinforcement on palm for added abrasion resistance

TPU protectors over wrist and metacarpals for extra shielding

Pre-curved design for a comfortable, close fit

Elasticated Power Stretch panels on fingers for flexibility

Breathable mesh inserts for improved airflow

Touchscreen-compatible finger for smartphone and GPS use

Large Velcro adjustment at forearm for a secure fit

Easy-on puller for convenient on/off

LS2 Feng gloves are available now for a suggested retail price of £99.99 [including VAT].

See them at ls2helmets.com