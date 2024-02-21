The popular Kawasaki Dealer Demo Days return for 2024

This summer, riders across the UK will once again be able to enjoy the latest models in the 2024 Kawasaki range when the brand’s popular Dealer Demo Days roadshow returns.

Kicking off in April, the event will visit dealers the length and breadth of the country.

With summer just around the corner, the Kawasaki Dealer Demo Days is the perfect opportunity for riders to get out on the road and try the latest 2024 Kawasaki range. This year’s event will run between April and September and will see the roadshow visit dozens of dealers across the UK, so customers should keep an eye on their local dealers for their closest event.

Each event will see a huge array of machines for riders to book test rides on, including the exciting new Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z 7 Hybrid machines, Ninja ZX-4RR, Z500 and Ninja 500. Alongside these new models, attendees will also be able to try the ever-popular Ninja 1000SX and Versys range.

With booking going live shortly, customers will need to head to the Kawasaki UK website to find their chosen event and book on to their 2024 model of choice. Images can be downloaded here.

Craig Watson, Sales and Marketing Manager at Kawasaki Motors UK:

“With the better weather just around the corner, the excitement to get out riding again is definitely building! Our Dealer Demo Days have been a huge success in recent years, so we’re pleased to be bringing them back again for 2024, offering bikers a chance to experience some of the latest and exciting machines in our range.”

Full line-up of models available to test ride:

Z500 SE

Ninja 500 SE

Eliminator SE

Ninja 650

Ninja ZX-4RR

Ninja ZX-6R

Z 7 Hybrid*

Z900 SE

Z900RS

Ninja 1000SX

Versys 1000 SE

Ninja ZX-10R

Ninja H2 SX SE

Z H2 SE

Ninja 7 Hybrid*

*Hybrid machines are subject to availability