Spidi Unveils Race One

The new 100% Made in Italy gloves, in which racing heritage becomes a style experience

SPIDI releases Race One, the 100% Made in Italy gloves produced in the Safety Lab, the in-house laboratory where the first ever inclined motorcycle glove was created in 1977, designed according to the anatomy of the hand. A place that has always been dedicated to innovation, where today technologies for MotoGP – such as electronic airbag -, are developed, together with collaborations with the most influential streetwear brands in the world.

With Race One, heritage racing becomes aesthetic exploration. These gloves, in fact, reinterpret the racing DNA of the Brand, which has been partnering with two-wheel champions since the Seventies, and combine it with the stylistic research that distinguishes SPIDI in the world of motorsports.

Technologies have changed in 45 years, but the inspiration from which Race One was born is always the same. From the SPIDI headquarters located in Sarego-Italy you can indeed enjoy an ambitious perspective on the Alps which, majestic, invite you to face ever greater challenges, through increasingly ambitious projects.

To translate into reality, however, inspiration must meet the perfect materials. SPIDI relies only on the best know-how in leather processing, which is an art in the Chiampo valley. It is in fact this Italian region where all best leathers for technical gloves come from. While in the same area, craftsmanship meets high-tech innovation to print the studs which, once incorporated into the gloves, deliver comfort in wearability and maximum protection in the event of a crash.

In the Sarego workshop, the worlds of racing and fashion merge inextricably into a unique goal: Race One. Innovation is the soul of this place that changed the history of motorcycling with its prototypes, including the first anatomical motorcycle gloves (1977), the first motorcycle jeans (1988), the first jacket with integrated airbag (1998), the first rider cooling device (2004) and the first anti-smog riding jacket (2019). Milestones of motorcycle gear, but also opportunities to test advanced technologies from which, for example, applications for the medical sector were born.

The colors of Race One are two, like its souls: black and white. The elongated lines reinterpret the concept of speed, recalling the acceleration and forces that these gloves are designed to challenge. Even the protectors placed on the glove are in balance between performance and style: obtained through direct injection and designed to limit abrasion in the event of a slide, with their design they become distinctive elements.

Craftsmanship and high-tech, racing and fashion, performance and comfort. In Race One contrasts coexist and strengthen the identity of the glove, giving life to a unique object, destined to leave its mark.

Technical data

Code: A229

Available colors: 026 (Black) – 001 (White)

Sizes: M-XXL

Fit: medium length, straight fit without pre-curvature; the absence of textile material inside and the natural elasticity of the aniline leather make the glove extremely adaptable to different hand morphologies.

Back in sheep leather, tanned in Italy, with aniline dyeing through the barrel; thickness 0.9/1mm.

Palm in kangaroo leather, tanned in Italy, with aniline dyeing through the barrel; thickness 0.8/0.9 mm.

Direct injection studs, in eco-sustainable thermoplastic polyurethane obtained from 70% vegetable oils

Certification as CE/UKCA level 1 motorcycle gloves according to 13594:2015

External stitching for maximum comfort

Anti-slip strap with Velcro® adjustment

More info: spidi.com/raceone

