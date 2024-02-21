Testing, testing! MotoE primed for action in Portimão

The FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship field heads out on track on the Algarve to prep for another blockbuster season.

After a busy few weeks for the MotoGP™ riders in Sepang and Qatar, attention now turns to the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship as a three-day Official Test at the beautiful Autodromo Internacional do Algarve beckons for the 18-rider grid.

The test starts today and runs until the 23rd of February inclusive, giving the field plenty of track time to get back in the groove, get up to speed in MotoE™ and check out their first electric taste of Portimão, which debuts on the electric calendar this season.

Reigning Champion Mattia Casadei will begin his title defence, now with the LCR E-Team, and there are plenty more familiar faces from last year’s compelling title race returning to have another crack at claiming the crown in 2024. The likes of two-time Cup winner Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team), first ever Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™), 2023 race winner Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) and the much-decorated Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) all head into the new season as leading contenders, and the test will provide us with some answers about who is looking strongest straight out of the blocks.

In addition, new teams – Aruba Cloud MotoE™ Racing, Klint Forward Factory Team and Axxis-MSI – will start their electric journey with the Ducati V21L in Portimao, and new faces will too, including the vast experience and CV of British rider Chaz Davies at the Aruba Cloud MotoE™ Racing squad.

The three-day outing in Portugal will be the only track time the MotoE™ field gets before heading back out on Thursday ahead of the season-opening Portuguese GP. So keep up to date with everything that unfolds across MotoE™’s social media channels, re-acquaint yourself with the entry list and calendar, and look out for a round-up once the test concludes!