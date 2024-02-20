Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsAftermarketGBRacing protection now available for Aprilia's iconic RSV1000 and Tuono models

GBRacing protection now available for Aprilia’s iconic RSV1000 and Tuono models

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

GBRacing protection now available for Aprilia’s iconic RSV1000 and Tuono models

Gbracing Protection Now Available For Aprilia's Iconic Rsv1000 And Tuono ModelsGBRacing protection is now available for the second generation of Aprilia’s legendary RSV1000 R, Factory and Nero (2004-2010) as well as the corresponding Tuono models (2005-2010).

Part of GBRacing’s ongoing programme to expand its range retrospectively, as well as keeping up with all the latest model releases, these new secondary clutch and alternator covers provide high-quality, contemporary protection to this Italian icon.

Owners of the original RSV1000 — often referred to as the ‘Mille’ or, more affectionately, ‘Millie’ — are also catered for with the clutch cover also compatible with earlier models of RSV1000 (1998-2003) and Tuono (2002-2005).

An alternator cover will also be available for these models later in the year — you can register your interest in these parts here.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

Gbracing Protection Now Available For Aprilia's Iconic Rsv1000 And Tuono ModelsPRICES

Aprilia RSV1000 R 2003-2010 and Tuono 2005-2010

Secondary engine protection
(UK prices are inclusive of VAT):

Alternator cover
£95.77 / $122.91 / €99.76

Clutch cover
£78.59 / $100.85 / €81.86

Full cover set
£165.65 / $212.58 / €172.55<

For more GBRacing News check out our dedicated page GBRacing News

or head to the official GBRacing website gbracing.euGbracing Protection Now Available For Aprilia's Iconic Rsv1000 And Tuono Models

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Spray Protection for new BMW R1300 GS
Next article
Husqvarna Motorcycles Launches Premium 2024 Apparel Collection

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Husqvarna Motorcycles Launches Premium 2024 Apparel Collection

Husqvarna Motorcycles Launches Premium 2024 Apparel Collection

Frank Duggan - 0