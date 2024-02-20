GBRacing protection now available for Aprilia’s iconic RSV1000 and Tuono models

GBRacing protection is now available for the second generation of Aprilia’s legendary RSV1000 R, Factory and Nero (2004-2010) as well as the corresponding Tuono models (2005-2010).

Part of GBRacing’s ongoing programme to expand its range retrospectively, as well as keeping up with all the latest model releases, these new secondary clutch and alternator covers provide high-quality, contemporary protection to this Italian icon.

Owners of the original RSV1000 — often referred to as the ‘Mille’ or, more affectionately, ‘Millie’ — are also catered for with the clutch cover also compatible with earlier models of RSV1000 (1998-2003) and Tuono (2002-2005).

An alternator cover will also be available for these models later in the year — you can register your interest in these parts here.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

PRICES

Aprilia RSV1000 R 2003-2010 and Tuono 2005-2010

Secondary engine protection

(UK prices are inclusive of VAT):

Alternator cover

£95.77 / $122.91 / €99.76

Clutch cover

£78.59 / $100.85 / €81.86

Full cover set

£165.65 / $212.58 / €172.55<

