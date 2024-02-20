Search
Spray Protection for new BMW R1300 GS

Spray Protection for new BMW R1300 GS

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Spray Protection For New Bmw R1300 GsFirst of Pyramid’s practical add-ons for the new BMW R1300 GS

British motorcycle accessory specialist Pyramid now offers two of their trademark accessories for the new BMW R1300GS – a front mudguard Extenda Fenda and rear-end Spray Cover. Both filling gaps where the bike’s standard equipment is lacking.

Spray Protection For New Bmw R1300 GsExtenda Fenda
A must-have for any GS owner, Pyramid’s popular Extenda Fenda offers much-needed protection for the exposed painted surface of the front engine casing, exhaust downpipes and oxygen sensors.

Styled to look as much like an OE part as possible, it’s hardly noticeable on the bike yet adds 140mm of length to the front mudguard. The extra surface area stops water, tar, mud, stones and other debris being thrown up at the bike by the front tyre.

Made from durable ABS it can withstand a lot of abuse, and it’s super quick and easy to mount. Owners have two options: plastic rivets for mechanical fitment or a sheet of specially sourced ‘Stick Fit Pads’ for those who would prefer not to drill their front mudguard.Spray Protection For New Bmw R1300 Gs

Splash Plate
Another simple addition that makes a significant difference, Pyramid Splash Plates reduce the amount of grit and grime thrown up by the back wheel.

Manufactured from aluminium and powder coated in a textured matte black finish, the Splash Plate creates an extension below & beside the number plate.

Designed specifically for the BMW R1300GS, it fits neatly beneath the number plate, without any modification to the bike, and comes with fittings and instructions.

The Extenda Fenda retails at just £21.99 including VAT and the Splash Platesells for £34.99, also including VAT.

Both are designed, developed and made by Pyramid in their Lincolnshire HQ.

See them at pyramidmoto.co.uk

