HJC RPHA1 Lovis – in stock now

HJC’s new RPHA 1 is not like any other helmet in production today.

It is NOT designed with the road rider in mind, it does NOT have all the niceties of a road helmet, it is NOT for pottering.

RPHA 1 is the product of several years of development at the highest level of racing and its purpose is to optimise the performance of world class athletes on the world’s top race circuits.

The big surprise is that HJC decided to produce RPHA 1 in large enough volumes to make it available to normal riders.

What you find in the box is the very same helmet used by HJC’s world-class athletes in both Moto GP and World Superbike, complete with:

FIM homologation

Transparent racing spoiler (optional self-fit)

Pinlock® 120 (highest grade anti-fog)

Tear-off films

Dual locking tool-less visor for high speed use

Emergency release cheek pads, interchangeable through sizes 2XS-2XL

Of course there are countless extra features which make RPHA 1 perform, from its SilverCool lining to its wind-tunnel developed aero and ventilation.

But the proposition is as simple as it is uncompromising; take it or leave it, it’s a full-on race helmet.

HJC RPHA 1 Lovis – in stock now – XS – 2XL, RRP £699.99

Key Features

Meets specific high performance and quality standards required by the FIM Racing Homologated Helmet Programme

Premium Integrated Matrix / P.I.M Plus: Reinforcement materials, including Carbon and Carbon-Glass hybrid fabric, provide enhanced shock-resistant performance, more comfort, and lightness of the helmet

Aerodynamic shell design for racing performance

Four shell sizes for optimum weight, minimum bulk (shell splits are 2XS-XS / S-M / L / XL-2XL)

ACS Advanced Channeling Ventilation System: 5 intakes & 4 exhausts; full front-to-back airflow flushes heat and humidity up and out

Improved ventilation system reduces visor fogging and increases airflow

Includes Pinlock® 120 (highest grade anti-fog)

Enhanced visor dual lock system for high speed racing conditions

All-new EASY attachment system allows simple and secure tool-less visor replacement

Silver Cool™ provide enhanced moisture wicking and quick-dry, cool comfort & cooling effect for superior stability

Crown and Cheek pads: removable and washable

Cheek pads: interchangeable throughout all sizes

Emergency Kit (cheek pads) for safe and quick rescue in emergency situation

Eye glasses and sun glasses friendly EPS design

Speaker pockets: for Bluetooth communication

ECE22.06 approved

Visor: HJ-35

Pinlock®: DKS417

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com