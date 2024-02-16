HJC RPHA1 Lovis – in stock now

HJC’s new RPHA 1 is not like any other helmet in production today.
It is NOT designed with the road rider in mind, it does NOT have all the niceties of a road helmet, it is NOT for pottering.
RPHA 1 is the product of several years of development at the highest level of racing and its purpose is to optimise the performance of world class athletes on the world’s top race circuits.
The big surprise is that HJC decided to produce RPHA 1 in large enough volumes to make it available to normal riders.
What you find in the box is the very same helmet used by HJC’s world-class athletes in both Moto GP and World Superbike, complete with:
- FIM homologation
- Transparent racing spoiler (optional self-fit)
- Pinlock® 120 (highest grade anti-fog)
- Tear-off films
- Dual locking tool-less visor for high speed use
- Emergency release cheek pads, interchangeable through sizes 2XS-2XL
Of course there are countless extra features which make RPHA 1 perform, from its SilverCool lining to its wind-tunnel developed aero and ventilation.
But the proposition is as simple as it is uncompromising; take it or leave it, it’s a full-on race helmet.
HJC RPHA 1 Lovis – in stock now – XS – 2XL, RRP £699.99
Key Features
- Meets specific high performance and quality standards required by the FIM Racing Homologated Helmet Programme
- Premium Integrated Matrix / P.I.M Plus: Reinforcement materials, including Carbon and Carbon-Glass hybrid fabric, provide enhanced shock-resistant performance, more comfort, and lightness of the helmet
- Aerodynamic shell design for racing performance
- Four shell sizes for optimum weight, minimum bulk (shell splits are 2XS-XS / S-M / L / XL-2XL)
- ACS Advanced Channeling Ventilation System: 5 intakes & 4 exhausts; full front-to-back airflow flushes heat and humidity up and out
- Improved ventilation system reduces visor fogging and increases airflow
- Includes Pinlock® 120 (highest grade anti-fog)
- Enhanced visor dual lock system for high speed racing conditions
- All-new EASY attachment system allows simple and secure tool-less visor replacement
- Silver Cool™ provide enhanced moisture wicking and quick-dry, cool comfort & cooling effect for superior stability
- Crown and Cheek pads: removable and washable
- Cheek pads: interchangeable throughout all sizes
- Emergency Kit (cheek pads) for safe and quick rescue in emergency situation
- Eye glasses and sun glasses friendly EPS design
- Speaker pockets: for Bluetooth communication
- ECE22.06 approved
- Visor: HJ-35
- Pinlock®: DKS417
