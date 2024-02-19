Flag Drop: Ruroc Launches New Atlas 4.0 Track Collection

Ruroc presents the latest additions to its ATLAS 4.0 Track helmet series: Three new national flag graphics that embody the spirit of style, speed and patriotism.

Designed for riders who crave first-class safety and performance standards along with a bold expression of national pride, Ruroc’s latest ATLAS 4.0 Track additions will stand out both on and off the track.

“Following the huge success of the ATLAS 4.0 Track launch last year, we’re excited for this fresh design drop ahead of 2024’s riding season,” said Davy Thomas, Ruroc’s Chief Marketing Officer. “It’s a lineup that has been inspired by iconic countries in the racing scene that have provided some of the world’s finest riders over the years.”

UNION JACK

With a strong motorcycle culture that extends beyond the racetrack, the iconic Union Jack represents the UK’s significant and revered position in the heritage of motorcycle racing, from champion riders to iconic tracks and races. The regent colours of the Union Jack stand strong against the royal blue liquid carbon shell.

STARS AND STRIPES

Paying homage to the American spirit of freedom and adventure and its many iconic racers who have flown the flag high in international competition, the iconic red, white and blue of the Stars and Stripes flag shine bright against the black shell with exposed carbon weave, making a powerful statement of combined performance and patriotism.

TRICOLORE

Capturing the essence of Italian flair and elegance, the Tricolore flag design for the ATLAS 4.0 Track is a symbol of a nation obsessed with speed. The red, white and green of il Tricolore stand out among the black carbon weave shell for unmistakable style and national pride.

Introduced to the ATLAS 4.0 range last year, Ruroc’s first track-focussed helmet is optimised for speed and performance, featuring the new T300 lightweight carbon fibre shell, saving 15% over the ATLAS 4.0 road-going shell, while reducing the overall weight considerably too. Through thousands of hours of development in the lab, in the wind tunnel and on the track alongside British rider Taylor Mackenzie, the ATLAS 4.0 Track helmet also features track-approved developments like a DD-ring chinstrap, optimised aerodynamics, performance spoiler, moisture-wicking liner and an upper visor seal to deal with the extreme differences between internal and external temperatures on track.

The ATLAS 4.0 Track helmet comes standard with a clear and tinted visor, plus Pinlock 120 XLT. Shockwave compatible. ACU Gold, ECE 22.06, and DOT FMVSS 218 certified.

The ATLAS 4.0 TRACK ‘Flap Drop’ will be available from February 21, exclusively online at www.ruroc.com, with prices starting from £550 / €650 / $625.