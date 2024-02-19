Aprilia All Stars 2024 – 8 June in Misano

The Aprilia All Stars event is back, the huge Aprilia festival that gives motorsport fans a unique day of incredible bikes and legendary champions.



Misano World Circuit, Saturday, 8 June is the date and place that fans will want to put on their calendars and not miss. A unique opportunity – entirely free – to see and enjoy firsthand the on-track performance of the magnificent Aprilia RS-GPmachines participating in the MotoGP championship and meet the riders.

As always, the brightest stars will be the Aprilia Racing riders, Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales, Lorenzo Savadori, Miguel Oliveira, and Raúl Fernández, MotoGP competitors. Champions who will be protagonists, not only on the track but, in true Aprilia All Stars tradition, they will also be among the fans in the paddock to celebrate Aprilia, the European brand with the most victories in World Championship GP Motorcycle Racing, with 297 GP triumphs. All the greats of Aprilia history will be with them, led by six-time world champion Max Biaggi.

Something new for this edition will be the participation of Jacopo Cerutti and Francesco Montanari, fresh from the triumphant début astride the Aprilia Tuareg in the Africa Eco Race. Cerutti, dominator of the African race, and Montanari will also meet their fans in the festive and informal atmosphere of Aprilia All Stars and they will be showing off the fabulous Aprilia Tuareg, dominator of the desert.

As always, Aprilia All Stars will be an all-around festival for fans and for the entire family. The paddock will be constantly buzzing with fabulous test rides where enthusiasts will be able to put the bikes from the Aprilia range through their paces on the Romagna roads, all free of charge, as well as the Racing Museum, with the racing bikes that built the legend of the Italian brand, a must-see for any enthusiast.

The music of Radio DeeJay will provide the soundtrack of an event which will be rich with initiatives, such as the “Aprilia vista dall’Oriente” exhibit, with the spectacular photos of Japanese photographer Aki Kusudo, a total immersion in the racing world that tells the story of Aprilia’s commitment in the MotoGP championship.

There will also be spaces for eSport, shopping dedicated to Aprilia Racing brand apparel and merchandising, food areas, and much more.

