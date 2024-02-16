Countdown to Round 1: WorldSBK heads to Phillip Island

What to look out for in Phillip Island

The WorldSBK grid will have a final opportunity to fine-tune their setups before the season opener with a single day of testing scheduled at Phillip Island on Tuesday.

Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega and BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu , currently the fastest in pre-season tests, will tackle the Australian circuit with their new bikes.

Alvaro Bautista, discreet during pre-season as he adapts to new weight regulations, will focus on readiness for the opening round of the season.

Grid transformations and new horizons

The 2024 WorldSBK grid sees major changes, with only four teams unchanged from last year.

Toprak Razgatlioglu departed from Yamaha to join the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, where he teams up with Michael van der Mark. Jonathan Rea ended his longstanding partnership with Kawasaki to join Pata Prometeon Yamaha alongside Andrea Locatelli, bringing a fresh dynamic to the grid.

Nicolo Bulega’s promotion to the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, partnering with Alvaro Bautista, came after an impressive 2023 WorldSSP campaign which saw him clinch the title. Axel Bassani stepped up to the Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK after Rea’s departure, transitioning from Ducati. Out of the five factory teams in 2023, only Team HRC have kept the same line-up as last year, aligning Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge.

Additionally, Sam Lowes and Andrea Iannone made their much-anticipated debut in WorldSBK with Elf Marc VDS Racing Team and Team GoEleven respectively. With these seismic shifts in the WorldSBK grid, the stage is set for a fiercely competitive season.

Navigating 2024 new regulations

In 2024, significant rule changes are in effect. Riders below a reference weight must add ballast to their bikes. A fuel capacity limit of 21 litres is now enforced, and fuel flow regulations are under scrutiny, with some bikes collecting data this season. There’s also been a change with RPM limits. Manufacturers will start 2024 how they ended 2023 – except Ducati, who have their original 2023 limit back.

Pre-season insights

The Official Test at Phillip Island serves as a crucial platform for teams and riders to assess their readiness for the season ahead, as pre-season testing has already provided insights, setting the stage for Round 1.

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s move to BMW proves promising, with a strong pace and significant improvements noted. Jonathan Rea impresses despite lacking outright speed, showcasing consistent performance during testing. Meanwhile, Alvaro Bautista’s adaptation struggles and injury setbacks contrast with Nicolo Bulega’s standout performances for Ducati