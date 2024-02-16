Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European SuperFinale Confirmed for Final WorldSBK Weekend of 2024

The third edition of the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European SuperFinale will take place during the final round of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) at Circuito de Jerez in Spain from 18-20th October.

The first two editions of the Yamaha R3 European SuperFinale were held alongside rounds of the FIM Superbike World Championship at Portugal’s Autodromo do Algarve in Portimão, but a new venue has been confirmed for 2024 with the Jerez circuit set to play host to the talented bLU cRU youngsters, many of whom will be racing on the world stage for the first time. This is a prestigious slot for the event as it coincides with the season finale of the WorldSBK calendar, which is sure to attract large crowds and extra media attention.

Yamaha’s bLU cRU program is an award-winning platform that forms the foundation of the Yamaha Racing pyramid and is designed to cultivate the next generation of young riding talent. Open to riders aged 14-18, those who compete in the SuperFinale will be selected after a season in their national R3 Cups and Challenges.

The international field of competitors will have a dedicated ‘village’ within the Jerez paddock and will be provided with support and guidance from bLU cRU Rider Coach Lorenzo Alfonsi during the weekend. They will also have the opportunity to mix with Yamaha’s top WorldSBK and WorldSSP riders and spend time on stage at the Paddock Show. The young competitors will enjoy plenty of track time with Free Practice sessions and Qualifying followed by the two all-important SuperFinale races.

The R3 bLU cRU European SuperFinale allows Yamaha Motor Europe to assess the riders who have been competing at national level and reward their talent with supported rides in the following season’s R3 bLU cRU European Championship. It’s a system that works, as illustrated by the 2022 SuperFinale winner Emiliano Ercolani, who went on to be crowned as R3 bLU cRU European Champion in 2023 and will now step up to the FIM Supersport 300 class with a fully supported ride for 2024. The overall winner of this year’s SuperFinale will automatically win a place in the 2025 FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup, and a second stand-out rider will also be chosen by the Yamaha Racing Committee to win a place in the World Cup.

The event also provides a good ‘taster’ opportunity for those wishing to step up to World level; this year five riders who competed in the 2023 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European SuperFinale are signed up to ride full-time in the 2024 FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup.

Video highlights of the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European SuperFinale at Jerez will be available on the Yamaha Racing YouTube channel. Updates will be published on the Yamaha Racing social media channels and website.