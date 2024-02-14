Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsAuctionsImpressive Motorcycles Available Online This February

Impressive Motorcycles Available Online This February

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Impressive Motorcycles Available Online This February

Impressive Motorcycles Available Online This FebruaryFollowing the overwhelming success of the Motorcycles Online – The January Sale with a 98% sale through rate.

The February Sale is shaping up to be another incredible sale with a fresh to market ‘barn find’ selection of 36 motorcycles all to be offered without reserve, ranging from the iconic Norton John Player Commando to the bevel heaven of a 1974 Ducati 450 Desmo.

Also included in the sale is an exceptional collection of Italian superbikes from 2008 up to 2016 with the Ducati Desmosidici RR leading the line up.

A world travelled BMW R65GS which travelled from Alaska to Ushuaia in the Argentine province of Tierra del Fuego is rolling into the sale to head up a collection of BMW’s.

The online sale will be running from the 16th February until the 26th February.

Highlights:
Property of a deceased’s estate, 2012 Ducati 1199 Panigale S Tricolore £9,500 – 12,500
Property of a deceased’s estate, 2008 Ducati 990cc Desmosedici RR ‘Team Version’ £40,000 – 45,000
1974 Norton 829cc John Player Commando £6,000 – 8,000 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Property of a deceased’s estate, 1991 BMW 860cc R65GS £2,600 – 3,600
1974 Ducati 450 Desmo £4,000 – 6,000 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Property of a deceased’s estate, 1974 Kawasaki 746cc Z2 £6,000 – 8,000

Bonhams : Motorcycles Online – The February Sale

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
WP Suspension Unveils Game-Changing APEX PRO Components

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Wp Suspension Unveils Game-changing Apex Pro Components

WP Suspension Unveils Game-Changing APEX PRO Components

Frank Duggan - 0