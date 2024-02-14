Impressive Motorcycles Available Online This February

Following the overwhelming success of the Motorcycles Online – The January Sale with a 98% sale through rate.

The February Sale is shaping up to be another incredible sale with a fresh to market ‘barn find’ selection of 36 motorcycles all to be offered without reserve, ranging from the iconic Norton John Player Commando to the bevel heaven of a 1974 Ducati 450 Desmo.

Also included in the sale is an exceptional collection of Italian superbikes from 2008 up to 2016 with the Ducati Desmosidici RR leading the line up.

A world travelled BMW R65GS which travelled from Alaska to Ushuaia in the Argentine province of Tierra del Fuego is rolling into the sale to head up a collection of BMW’s.

The online sale will be running from the 16th February until the 26th February.

Highlights:

Property of a deceased’s estate, 2012 Ducati 1199 Panigale S Tricolore £9,500 – 12,500

Property of a deceased’s estate, 2008 Ducati 990cc Desmosedici RR ‘Team Version’ £40,000 – 45,000

1974 Norton 829cc John Player Commando £6,000 – 8,000 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Property of a deceased’s estate, 1991 BMW 860cc R65GS £2,600 – 3,600

1974 Ducati 450 Desmo £4,000 – 6,000 OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Property of a deceased’s estate, 1974 Kawasaki 746cc Z2 £6,000 – 8,000

Bonhams : Motorcycles Online – The February Sale