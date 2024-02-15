Aprilia RS 457 now available for preorder

The Aprilia RS 457 has finally arrived on the market and makes its online debut with special, dedicated prebooking at APRILIA.COM.

The Aprilia RS 457 is a sporty bike that looks to the future, meeting the growing demand for bikes that are stylish with cutting edge technology, but easy and accessible at the same time.

The Aprilia RS 457 is available at a price of £6,500 (VAT included). First units of the RS 457 will be reserved for those who make their purchase online.

Aprilia RS 457

Having previously launched the RS 660, which quickly became the best-selling sports bike in Europe, Aprilia completes its sports bike family by introducing a new bike for both future generations and new markets, to meet the growing demand for functional and enjoyable bikes.

The Aprilia RS 457 is the result of an entirely new project that stands out for its lightweight design, featuring the best weight/power ratio possible for a motorcycle that can be ridden with an A2 class licence, as well as its ease of riding, and technological capabilities. The RS 457 is designed to accompany motorcyclists as they travel on both road and track.

The new Aprilia is powered by an ultra-modern and technological liquid-cooled parallel twin with dual camshaft and four valves per cylinder, capable of delivering 35 kW of power, the maximum possible for a bike that can be ridden with an A2 licence.

The pure power figure is combined with the fact that the motorcycle weighs just 159 kg dry (175 kg with a full tank), for a simply unbeatable weight/power ratio. The aluminium frame with engine bearing function and the adjustable suspension form a bar-setting chassis architecture.

In classic Aprilia tradition, the standard electronics package is comprehensive, with a Ride by Wire accelerator, three Riding Modes, ABS and adjustable traction control that can be disabled. Available accessories include the electronic quick shift.