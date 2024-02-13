It’s Showtime…

Langen Technology Limited (Langen), one of the leading automotive engineering and development companies, specialising in hand built, limited production motorcycles, will be returning to MCN’s London show for only the second time since the company started to proudly present their latest model the LightSpeed that was unveiled in November of last year.

The stunning new hypersport bike from Langen, Britain’s most exciting motorcycle manufacturer, was a big hit with visitors to Motorcycle Live in Birmingham hence the decision to bring it to London.

In addition, there will be one of the best examples of a customer’s bespoke Two Stroke machine on display along with a chance to speak with Langen founder Christofer Ratcliffe and his team about the finer details of the machines and how both the Two Stroke and LightSpeed came to be.

Christofer Ratcliffe Founder and CEO of Langen comments: “It will be great to be back in London for the MCN Motorcycle Show! Many Langen customers are based in London and the South East so the show will be a great opportunity to catch up with old friends and meet new ones – offering the chance to order and start the specification of a new Langen motorcycle.

Discover more at: https://www.langenmotorcycles.co.uk/