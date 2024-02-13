Inaugural FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship entry list revealed

The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) are pleased to reveal the provisional entry list for the 2024 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship.

Over 40 riders applied to compete in the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) and eventually 24 were selected to take part in the inaugural edition of the series in 2024, which will start with the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round on June 14th-16th.

2024 Provisional Permanent Entry List

4- Emily Bondi (FRA), YART Zelos Black Knights Team

7- Andrea Sibaja Moreno (ESP), Deza – Box 77 Racing Team

8- Tayla Relph (AUS), TAYCO Motorsport

10- Ran Yochay (ISR), 511 Terra&Vita Racing Team

14- Mallory Dobbs (USA), Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team

15- Sarah Varon (COL), ITALIKA Racing FIMLA

16- Lucy Michel (GER), TSL-Racing

19- Adela Ourednickova (CZE), DafitMotoracing

21- Nicole Van Aswegen (RSA), Andalaft Racing

22- Ana Carrasco (ESP), Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team

28- Ornella Ongaro (FRA), Team Flembbo PL Performances

29- Mia Stenseth Rusthen (NOR), Rusthen Racing

33- Chun Mei Liu (TPE), WT Racing Team Taiwan

34- Alyssia Whitmore (GBR), Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team

35- Lena Kemmer (AUT), Bertl K. Racing Team

36- Beatriz Neila Santos (ESP), Pata Prometeon Yamaha

44- Luna Hirano (JPN), Team Luna

46- Francisca Ruiz Vidal (ESP), PS Racing Team 46+1

52- Jessica Howden (RSA), Team Trasimeno

53- Iryna Nadieieva (UKR), MPS.RT

64- Sara Sanchez Tamayo (ESP), 511 Terra&Vita Racing Team

83- Astrid Madrigal (MEX), ITALIKA Racing FIMLA

96- Roberta Ponziani (ITA), Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team

99- Isis Carreno Avila (CHI), AD78 FIM Latinoamerica by Team GP3

About WorldWCR

The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship, with six rounds in 2024, is a pioneering single-make series exclusively for aspiring female riders, featuring the Yamaha R7. A bold step towards inclusivity, the WorldWCR debuts in 2024, offering emerging talent an equal footing with the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship. Addressing disparities, it opens doors to benefits on and off the track. As a dedicated space for women in professional racing, the WorldWCR breaks stereotypes, increases representation, and inspires the next generation. Celebrating skill and passion, it establishes a new platform where talent takes centre stage and breaks barriers.

The 2024 WorldWCR calendar at a glance

1. Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round, MWC “Marco Simoncelli” – 14-16 June

2. Prosecco DOC UK Round, Donington Park – 12-14 July

3. Pirelli Portuguese Round, Autódromo Internacional do Algarve – 9-11 August

4. Hungarian Round, Balaton Park Circuit* – 23-25 August

5. Acerbis Italian Round, Cremona Circuit* – 20-22 September

6. Prometeon Spanish Round, Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto – 18-20 October

* Subject to homologation