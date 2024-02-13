Inaugural FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship entry list revealed

The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) are pleased to reveal the provisional entry list for the 2024 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship.
Over 40 riders applied to compete in the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) and eventually 24 were selected to take part in the inaugural edition of the series in 2024, which will start with the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round on June 14th-16th.
2024 Provisional Permanent Entry List
4- Emily Bondi (FRA), YART Zelos Black Knights Team
7- Andrea Sibaja Moreno (ESP), Deza – Box 77 Racing Team
8- Tayla Relph (AUS), TAYCO Motorsport
10- Ran Yochay (ISR), 511 Terra&Vita Racing Team
14- Mallory Dobbs (USA), Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team
15- Sarah Varon (COL), ITALIKA Racing FIMLA
16- Lucy Michel (GER), TSL-Racing
19- Adela Ourednickova (CZE), DafitMotoracing
21- Nicole Van Aswegen (RSA), Andalaft Racing
22- Ana Carrasco (ESP), Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team
28- Ornella Ongaro (FRA), Team Flembbo PL Performances
29- Mia Stenseth Rusthen (NOR), Rusthen Racing
33- Chun Mei Liu (TPE), WT Racing Team Taiwan
34- Alyssia Whitmore (GBR), Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team
35- Lena Kemmer (AUT), Bertl K. Racing Team
36- Beatriz Neila Santos (ESP), Pata Prometeon Yamaha
44- Luna Hirano (JPN), Team Luna
46- Francisca Ruiz Vidal (ESP), PS Racing Team 46+1
52- Jessica Howden (RSA), Team Trasimeno
53- Iryna Nadieieva (UKR), MPS.RT
64- Sara Sanchez Tamayo (ESP), 511 Terra&Vita Racing Team
83- Astrid Madrigal (MEX), ITALIKA Racing FIMLA
96- Roberta Ponziani (ITA), Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team
99- Isis Carreno Avila (CHI), AD78 FIM Latinoamerica by Team GP3
About WorldWCR
The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship, with six rounds in 2024, is a pioneering single-make series exclusively for aspiring female riders, featuring the Yamaha R7. A bold step towards inclusivity, the WorldWCR debuts in 2024, offering emerging talent an equal footing with the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship. Addressing disparities, it opens doors to benefits on and off the track. As a dedicated space for women in professional racing, the WorldWCR breaks stereotypes, increases representation, and inspires the next generation. Celebrating skill and passion, it establishes a new platform where talent takes centre stage and breaks barriers.
The 2024 WorldWCR calendar at a glance
1. Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round, MWC “Marco Simoncelli” – 14-16 June
2. Prosecco DOC UK Round, Donington Park – 12-14 July
3. Pirelli Portuguese Round, Autódromo Internacional do Algarve – 9-11 August
4. Hungarian Round, Balaton Park Circuit* – 23-25 August
5. Acerbis Italian Round, Cremona Circuit* – 20-22 September
6. Prometeon Spanish Round, Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto – 18-20 October
* Subject to homologation