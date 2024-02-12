Triumph Returns To Daytona 200 With The PHR Performance Team

13-Time Isle Of Man TT Winner Peter Hickman Leads Two-Rider Team For 82nd Running Of The Daytona 200.

The Triumph factory-supported PHR Performance Team will head to the USA in March this year to tackle the Daytona 200, with Peter Hickman and Richard Cooper setting their sights on clinching another victory with Triumph’s Street Triple 765 RS.

Hickman’s PHR Performance Team will be preparing two Street Triple 765 RS bikes in the UK, with the official support of Triumph. Now in its 82nd year, the Daytona 200 runs from March 7-9 at Daytona International Speedway, Florida, USA. The race itself gets underway at 1310h local time on Saturday, March 9.

The 2024 event presents an exciting opportunity for Hickman in particular, to compete at the race he’s long been keen to tackle, whilst also serving as a valuable chance for more track time aboard the Triumph machine that he’ll compete on at the Isle of Man TT.

Steve Sargent, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer:

“Triumph is pleased to support Peter Hickman and Richard Cooper in their efforts to bring the Daytona 200 crown back to the UK with the PHR Performance Team. This iconic race holds a special place in the history of Triumph Racing In fact, Brandon Paasch won on the Street Triple 765 in its first outing at Daytona in 2022, and he credits the engine with making the difference when he powered to his dramatic victory. It’s the same three cylinder 765 that forms the basis of the bikes Hickman and Cooper are racing this year.

“This race, along with our entries into Supercross and Motocross, a strong commitment in Supersport and our continued role as the official engine supplier in Moto2™, means that 2024 should be a very exciting year for Triumph Racing.”



Peter Hickman, PHR Performance Team Owner and Rider:

“The Daytona 200 is a race that I’ve not only watched for many years, but also always wanted to compete in. To finally get everything in place to run not only myself but also “Coopes” as the official Triumph entry is absolutely amazing, and I cannot wait! We’re running the same bikes we’ll be running at the Isle of Man TT this year, so it gives us a good platform for extra testing.

“I need to thank a few teams for helping to make all this happen. Triumph Racing, Freedom Road Financial, Faye Ho and the FHO Racing team for not only allowing me to bring my own team to race here but also for supporting us, and of course David Robinson of Bathgate Group. Everyone has made a substantial input to get us ready. I can’t wait to get on track and experience Daytona for the first time. To say I’m excited is an understatement and I know that with the package we have, we will be strong contenders.”

Richard Cooper, PHR Performance Team Rider:

“I am mega excited to be returning to the Daytona 200! The last time I raced here was back in 2008 where I finished fifth in the main race. This year, I’m returning with Triumph and the PHR Performance Team on the Street Triple 765 RS I believe that with this team and this bike, we are capable of achieving top honors!

“It’s a huge effort from everyone in the team to get the bikes, equipment, and personnel over from the UK but with the team we have, I’m confident we’ll be right at the sharp end from the first practice. Looking at the previous results, the Triumph Street Triple has been a great package, winning in ‘22 and delivering a strong pace in ’23. I’m looking forward to meeting and putting on a good show for the fans in March.”

Triumph has a long association with Daytona, tracing its roots back to the factory team victories in 1966 and 1967 for Buddy Elmore and Gary Nixon, respectively. Sensationally, Brandon Paasch won in 2022 on the debut of the Street Triple 765 under the Supersport regulations, using the triple’s superior torque to power out of the last corner and judge his victory dash to perfection, taking the flag by 0.007 seconds.