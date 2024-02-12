NEW HJC i20 Furia in stock now

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

This street fighter-inspired helmet comes with a removable mask and a wide-vision, anti-fog coated sun visor (Smoke) that manually operates with pull tabs located on each side of the helmet. The Advanced Polycarbonate Composite Shell is lightweight and offers a superior fit, using a 3-shell breakdown from sizes XS up to 2XL. This helmet is also ready to accept the SMART HJC Bluetooth systems (10B and 20B).

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month