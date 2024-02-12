Search
NEW HJC i20 Furia in stock now

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

New Hjc I20 Furia In Stock NowThe all-new HJC I20 is designed to give riders a different approach to the classic open face/half helmet.

This street fighter-inspired helmet comes with a removable mask and a wide-vision, anti-fog coated sun visor (Smoke) that manually operates with pull tabs located on each side of the helmet. The Advanced Polycarbonate Composite Shell is lightweight and offers a superior fit, using a 3-shell breakdown from sizes XS up to 2XL. This helmet is also ready to accept the SMART HJC Bluetooth systems (10B and 20B).

HJC i20 Furia – £199.99

Technical Features

  • Street fighter-inspired helmet with easily removable mask using Push & Slide mechanism
  • Advanced Polycarbonate Composite Shell: Superior fit and comfort using advanced CAD technology
  • 3 shells optimize weight and comfort for 6 helmet sizes (XS-S / M-L / XL-XXL)
  • Bubble face visor design for peripheral vision
  • Ventilation system: 2 top vents and mouth vents integrated
  • Silvercool™ interior: Moisture-wicking and liners with advanced anti-bacterial fabric Crown and Cheek pads are fully removable and washable
  • Cheek pads: interchangeable throughout all sizes
  • Glasses grooves: accommodates riders with eyewear
  • Integrated Sun shield: Black Dark Smoke sun shield deploys quickly and easily with new wire operation system with easy-to-reach lever position. Anti-fog coated
  • Ready for SMART HJC Bluetooth (Bluetooth sold separately)
  • Sunvisor: HJ-V10

Colourways
Yellow: zz-i20fyxs
Black: zz-i20fbxsNew Hjc I20 Furia In Stock Now

