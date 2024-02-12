New Connectivity Unit And ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app elevate offroad riding performance.

Engine customisation and suspension set-up made easy for all motocross and cross country riders.

New for 2024, the Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO) and Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app combine to help riders customise and fine-tune their offroad machinery, allowing them to become both faster and more knowledgeable. The CUO is now available globally and can be fitted to model year 2022 – 2024 FC 450 Rockstar Edition models, and model year 2023 – 2024 FC 250, FC 350 and FC 450 4-stroke motocross models. The Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app is available as a free download and once it is paired with the CUO, riders can create and save multiple engine maps and suspension set-ups for use at all types of circuits.

Downloading the free Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app gives riders instant access to the Suspension feature that offers an intuitive guide to setting the SAG, as well as suggesting set-up recommendations based on their weight and the track conditions. Settings are saved within a Virtual Garage on the app for future reference where riders can also access their Owner’s Manual. On top of that, a personal profile can be created where native languages and preferred dealerships can be selected.

Installing the CUO and pairing it with the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app opens up an extensive range of customisation options for riders to refine and enhance the on-track performance of their machine. Riders can create and fine-tune multiple engine maps to suit different terrain and their ability within the Engine feature.

By adding a GPS sensor, each lap of every on-track session is recorded and within the Rider section of the app – which is powered by LITPro – riders can review their on-track performance and view detailed analytics of how their machine is running. After a successful introduction of the CUO on the 2024 FC 450 Rockstar Edition models, Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to offer the pioneering component to even more riders. The CUO, together with the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app, allows all competitors to enjoy full customisation of their machine, discover how to set it up correctly and become a much more proficient and faster rider. The new Connectivity Unit Offroad is available from February 2024, priced at £216.60 – with the Connectivity Unit kit, GPS antenna kit and front fender all available seperately – from Authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealerships. The Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Playstore.

HERE. Learn more about the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app

Watch the full CUO product video. HERE. Find your local Husqvarna Motorcycles dealership to purchase the CUO and GPS sensor .

For more Husqvarna Motorcycles news check out our dedicated page Husqvarna Motorcycles News

or head to the official Husqvarna Motorcycles website husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-gb.html