Phillip McCallen Announced as Saturday’s Star Guest at Stafford

Celebrated TT hero Phillip McCallen is set to feature as a guest at the Stafford show this April…along with racing icon and TV presenter Guy Martin.

Following the announcement of Martin as a special guest on Sunday of the two-day International Classic MotorCycle Show, McCallen has been confirmed as Saturday’s guest. The former road racer boasts an impressive track record that includes 11 TT race victories with a record 4 in one week alongside victories at the North West 200 and Ulster GP.

The show, which takes place at the Stafford County Showground on April 20-21, has become famous for being THE place to see thousands of fabulous bikes, hundreds of trade and club stands plus the vast autojumble. Billed as ‘the Big One’ in the event calendar, it is the perfect place for Martin and McCallen to thrill the audience with captivating tales from their storied careers and heart-stopping Isle of Man TT moments.



Exhibition manager, Nick Mowbray said: “We couldn’t be more delighted to have Phillip McCallen and Guy Martin as this year’s Stafford guests. Their racing history and combined star power are sure to make for an unforgettable experience. This is certainly not one to miss!” With Guy Martin and Phillip McCallen as star guests, this year’s event promises to reach new heights of excitement and entertainment.

More details of the event will be released in the coming weeks…keep up to date by visiting www.classicbikeshows.com

