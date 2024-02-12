Search
Keeping it ‘clean’ this Valentine’s Day with Vulcanet

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Keeping It ‘clean’ This Valentine’s Day With VulcanetWith Valentine’s Day around the corner, why not keep things clean this year with the gift of Vulcanet? The waterless all-in-one cleaning wipes that cleans, rejuvenates, polishes and protects, giving a squeaky clean look and feel. 

Unscrew the lid, pull out a wipe and simply work section by section until all the dirt is gone. The Vulcanet cleaning wipes work by liquefying the dirt on any surface using its textile weave with a spiral shape and bevelled edges – similar to a honeycomb – which works to remove stubborn dirt particles.

Once the area has been cleaned buff the surface using the specially-designed microfiber cloth. As well as keeping things clean, the solution provides a protective seal to the material underneath. Vulcanet is effective on all surfaces without scratching thanks to its patented technology, approved by millions of consumers worldwide.

Vulcanet Cleaning Wipes have an RRP of £36.99 and to locate your nearest dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.

