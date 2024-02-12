Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsPortuguese Round a guaranteed summer hit with WorldSBK sunset races

Portuguese Round a guaranteed summer hit with WorldSBK sunset races

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Portuguese Round a guaranteed summer hit with WorldSBK sunset races

Portuguese Round A Guaranteed Summer Hit With Worldsbk Sunset RacesThe MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship will make history with a unique and unprecedented event when the seventh round of the 2024 season descends upon the picturesque Autódromo Internacional do Algarve from August 9th to 11th.

Breaking away from the traditional format, this round promises an extraordinary experience for riders, teams, and the thousands of passionate fans who will gather at the circuit for a weekend like no other. The Autódromo Internacional do Algarve is meticulously preparing a special ‘Summer Fest’ that goes beyond thrilling track action.

The event will feature ‘Food Court’ areas, music concerts, parade lap autograph sessions, and an unprecedented ‘track tour’ in an open bus, providing fans with an immersive and entertaining experience throughout the afternoon. This will amplify the WorldSBK weekend experience, fostering a festival atmosphere that joyfully celebrates the essence of motorcycle racing.

To accommodate the plethora of additional activities, a unique schedule will be implemented for this round. WorldSBK Race 1 and Race 2 will take place on Saturday and Sunday at 19.00 Local Time / 20.00 CET, allowing spectators to witness the exhilarating races against the backdrop of the stunning Portuguese sunset.

The overall track action will span from 12.00 to sundown on all three days of the round, ensuring fans have ample time to enjoy the festivities and immerse themselves in the WorldSBK ‘Summer Fest’ experience.

Tickets for the Pirelli Portuguese Round are available here.

For more info checkout our dedicated World Superbike News page World Superbike News

©Words/Images from this press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com/

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Alpinestars Unveils Spring 2024 Sportswear Collection
Next article
Keeping it ‘clean’ this Valentine’s Day with Vulcanet

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Moto Guzzi Unveil Pricing For New V85 Range

Moto Guzzi Unveil Pricing for New V85 Range

Frank Duggan - 0