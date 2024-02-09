Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsHelmetsNEW MT Helmets Viale S - in stock now

NEW MT Helmets Viale S – in stock now

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

NEW MT Helmets Viale S – in stock now

New Mt Helmets Viale S - In Stock NowIN STOCK NOW MT Helmets Viale S Open face

The Viale SV S stands out for its lightweight design, aerodynamic shaped shell and the distinction of being a helmet developed by MT, a hallmark of motorcycle safety.

The MT Viale SV S prioritises comfort and safety. This model offers maximum safety, having surpassed the ECE 22.06 standards. In addition to being practical and highly functional for urban commuting, it also provides exceptional comfort, delivering the very best of an open-faced helmet.New Mt Helmets Viale S - In Stock Now

SPECS

  • 2 shells (XXS to S and M to XL)
  • Weight: 1,200 grams +/-50 grams
  • Multiple density EPS liner
  • Hypoallergenic interior fabrics are removable and washable
  • Micrometric closure with double tooth retention system to guarantee maximum security
  • Integrated sun visor
  • High optical quality polycarbonate visor to offer the best possible sharpness and high impact resistance

68 Units Gloss Blue Silver £79.99
Solid Matt Black £69.99

More info here

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Just Dropped Issue 14 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News
Next article
Bike modding – Easier than you think…

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Bike Modding - Easier Than You Think…

Bike modding – Easier than you think…

Frank Duggan - 0