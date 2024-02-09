NEW MT Helmets Viale S – in stock now

IN STOCK NOW MT Helmets Viale S Open face

The Viale SV S stands out for its lightweight design, aerodynamic shaped shell and the distinction of being a helmet developed by MT, a hallmark of motorcycle safety.

The MT Viale SV S prioritises comfort and safety. This model offers maximum safety, having surpassed the ECE 22.06 standards. In addition to being practical and highly functional for urban commuting, it also provides exceptional comfort, delivering the very best of an open-faced helmet.

SPECS

2 shells (XXS to S and M to XL)

Weight: 1,200 grams +/-50 grams

Multiple density EPS liner

Hypoallergenic interior fabrics are removable and washable

Micrometric closure with double tooth retention system to guarantee maximum security

Integrated sun visor

High optical quality polycarbonate visor to offer the best possible sharpness and high impact resistance

68 Units Gloss Blue Silver £79.99

Solid Matt Black £69.99

