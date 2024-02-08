Search
£1000 of free accessories on V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050DE

£1000 of free accessories on V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050DE

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan
£1000 of free accessories on V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050DE

£1000 Of Free Accessories On V-strom 1050 And V-strom 1050deSuzuki is giving away £1000 worth of free accessories to customers of its V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050DE, including the Tour versions that already come equipped with full aluminium luggage.

It means buyers can finely tailor their adventure machine to their needs. Hardier riders tackling the rough stuff can add protection in the form of sump guards and engine bars, and fit robust off-road foot pegs. Or, those taking on big mileage in all weathers can equip their V-Strom with heated grips, fog lamps, or a taller screen.

A comprehensive accessories catalogue also includes higher and lower seat options, plastic luggage, tank bags in two sizes, and mirror extenders.

Both the V-Strom 1050 and 1050DE use the same proven 1037cc V-twin engine, and feature a colour TFT screen, have lean angle sensitive ABS, multiple power and traction control modes, cruise control and a bi-directional quickshifter.

The 1050DE adds 21” and 17” spoked wheels and taller suspension with more travel and ground clearance, an off-road traction control setting, and and can also have its rear ABS disengaged.

The Tour variants of both come with full aluminium luggage as standard, with a combined carrying capacity of 122 litres.

The offer runs from 1 February to 31 March, 2024.

Find out more about Suzuki's V-Strom range, here.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/

