Moto Guzzi Stelvio – Exclusive First Look with Danny

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue
Moto Guzzi, building on the considerable success of the brands most recent models with the reintroduction of the much loved Stelvio name with their new adventure tourer for 2024.
See more in the latest issue of Modern Classic Motorcycle News (now incorporating SBN) 👇
Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue
Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App
Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month