MotoAmerica King Of The Baggers To Race At U.S. Round Of MotoGP

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is excited to announce that an additional round of the 2024 Mission King Of The Baggers Championship has been added with the thundering V-twins set to do battle as a support race to the third round of the FIM MotoGP World Championship at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, April 12-13.

The COTA round will mark the first time that an international audience will see the King Of The Baggers up close and personal as people converge on Austin from around the globe to attend the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas.

The two Mission King Of The Baggers Presented By Drag Specialties races at COTA will pay full championship points and will be the second round of what is now an 18-race 2024 Mission King Of The Baggers Championship. In addition to the two points-paying races on Saturday, there will also be a three-lap Mission Challenge on Friday afternoon with the six fastest qualifiers battling for a $5000 winner-take-all purse.

“This is a great opportunity for MotoAmerica and our King Of The Baggers series,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “Having our teams and riders compete at a MotoGP event is groundbreaking and I know the MotoGP fans are going to be surprised and excited about what they see at COTA. I want to thank those at MotoGP who assisted in putting this together, as well as our sponsors Mission Foods and Parts Unlimited and the manufacturers. I can’t wait to see the reaction of the MotoGP paddock and fans when they see the Baggers in action.”

The Mission King Of The Baggers Presented By Drag Specialties races will air live on MotoGP’s YouTube Channel, MotoAmerica Live+, MAVTV and MotoAmerica’s YouTube channels.

The Mission King Of The Baggers series will return to COTA, September 13-15, along with the Steel Commander Superbike, Supersport, BellissiMoto Twins Cup and the Super Hooligan National Championship for what will be the penultimate round of the 2024 MotoAmerica Championship.