New from Weise for 2020, the Michigan is a waterproof textile jacket with retro looks, but also a thoroughly modern AA-rating for protection, under the latest CE clothing standard.

Classically styled, with quilted shoulder stitching, upper-arm stripes and YKK vintage styled zips throughout, the Michigan has timeless appeal.

Fitted with CE Level 2 elbow and shoulder protectors, plus a Level 1 back protector as standard, the whole jacket is tested and approved AA under the current CE clothing standard (EN 17092).

Beneath the tough 600 denier outer shell is a waterproof, windproof and breathable drop-liner, plus a removable 120-gram quilted thermal lining.

Four external pockets and three more inside offer plenty of places for essential everyday items and there is a connection zip to attach Weise textile trousers.

The Michigan retails at £169.99 (including VAT), with a 2-year warranty, and comes in sizes Small to 5XL.

For details on this and the complete Weise range of riding gear, visit www.weiseclothing.com