Acosta pips Arbolino as the title rivals gear up to go head-to-head on Sunday

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) secured his first pole of 2023 at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, and by 0.269s as the Spaniard heads title rival and points leader Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team.

Jake Dixon (Polarcube GASGAS Aspar Team) completes the front row, taking third by thousandths as the Mugello podium finishers remained ahead of the game on Saturday at the Sachsenring.

Acosta’s best time was a 1:23.858 while he was directly behind Arbolino’s teammate, Sam Lowes… and he was the only rider to set a time in the 1:23s. After the first run, the number 37 found himself down in 11th but pulled out some fast laps at the end of the session to sear back to the top for pole. Arbolino was 0.269s behind Acosta, but Dixon was only a further 0.031s off.

Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) went from Q1 to the second row as he took fourth, with the Spaniard missing out on a front row start by just 0.046s. Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) will line up alongside him, while Lowes completes the second row after posting a 1:24.269.

Another rider who shone in Q2 after coming through Q1 was Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) as he grabbed seventh place, only 0.001s behind Lowes’ best time. Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) took eighth with Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo) completing the first three rows. Rookie Sergio Garcia (Pons Wegow Los40) completes the top ten.

Make sure not to miss any of the Moto2™ action set to commence on Sunday at 12:15 local time (GMT +2).

Moto2 Top 4 – Combined Qualifying – German GP

1. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – Red Bull KTM Ajo – 1’23.858

2. Tony ARBOLINO – ITA – Elf Marc VDS Racing – +0.269

3. Jake DIXON – GBR – Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 – +0.300

4. Aron CANET – SPA – Pons Wegow Los40 – +0.346

6. Sam LOWES – GBR – Elf Marc VDS Racing – +0.411

DNS. Rory SKINNER – GBR – American Racing –

