Apollo’s RFN Rally Pro Electric Dirt Bike Now Available in the UK

Off-road motorcycle enthusiasts in the UK have a new reason to celebrate as Apollo’s RFN Rally Pro electric dirt bike is now available for purchase in the country. The RFN Rally Pro is a next-generation electric dirt bike designed to provide riders with unparalleled performance and versatility on any terrain.

Equipped with 74 Volt power system and 12.5 KW peak power, the RFN Rally Pro offers four power modes via a direct drive system, providing riders with precise and responsive control. The bike’s fly-by-wire throttle makes for a smooth and progressive power delivery, while its 4-piston hydraulic oversized disc brakes, front and rear, offer enhanced safety and control.

The RFN Rally Pro features IP67 waterproofing, ensuring that riders can take on any terrain, regardless of the weather. Weighing in at just 68 kg means a class leading power to weight ratio, The Rally Pro also features an easily removable one piece seat unit to convert to a trials style machine, making it perfect for multiple disciplines and riding styles.

“We are excited to bring the RFN Rally Pro electric dirt bike to the UK market,” said Chanel Er, the founder of Apollo Motor (AM the factory behind the new brand). “With decades of off-road experience, we have created a bike that will inspire and ignite your passion for adventure. The RFN Rally Pro represents the perfect combination of power, performance, and versatility, providing riders with the confidence to tackle any terrain.”

About Apollo: Apollo is a leading international off-road motorcycle and ATV manufacturer, with over 400 employees, including almost 100 technicians. Founded in 2003, the company is located in Zhejiang, China, and supplies over 1,000 units per day, distributed in 75 countries worldwide.

The RFN Rally Pro comes with an 18-month warranty as standard, a removable 2590 Kwh, LG Premium 21700 Lithium ion battery pack with and fast 10AH charging time of 2 to 3 hours. Weighing in at 68kg, the bike is lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, making it suitable for riders of all skill levels.

Jamie Masterman, CEO of Urban Moto Distribution the UK’s exclusive distributor for the new range of RFN products commented “The rise of lightweight off road electric market has really exploded over the last three years, now riders are demanding more power, longer wheel base for improved handling and greater ground clearance for advanced riding, the new Rally Pro takes the entry level electric market to new heights whilst retaining a really competitive price point. If you have not yet experienced the fun that the new generation of electric MX bikes offer then get down to your local dealer for a test ride!”

RFN Rally Pro will be available for purchase at an introductory price for a limited time. The RFN Rally Pro, which has a retail price of £4745.00, will be available for £4495.00 with a saving of £250 during the promotional period. A road legal variant the RS will follow in late spring.