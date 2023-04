New Tcx Jupiter 5 Gore-tex® Boots Now In Stock

The latest boots to join TCX’s urban line-up – and now on their fifth generation – the Jupiter 5 Gore-Tex® boots, are now in stock in UK dealers.

Designed to offer protection and comfort in all weathers, the fifth generation of the Jupiter boots feature an upper made from suede leather and abrasion resistant fabric. They have a Gore-Tex® Performance membrane integrated in the upper for insulation from the elements, such as rain and low temperatures, as well as excellent breathability. To complement, the Ortholite footbed offers long term cushioning and a high level of breathability.

For safety, there are reinforcements on the heels and ankles and the sole is strengthened so it won’t lose its shape. The boots are fastened securely by laces – held in place with a specially-designed Velcro strap to prevent them from coming undone and becoming entangled. There are strategically–placed reflective inserts across the outer boot. To protect against wear and tear on the top of the boot from repeated contact with the gear lever, there is TPU gear shifter guard.

The Groundtrax® sole features a specially designed tread and compound to offer high levels of grip on the footpegs or footboards and the ground, even in wet and slippery conditions.

With an RRP of £209.99, the Jupiter 5 Gore-Tex® boots are available in sizes EU 36-48.

