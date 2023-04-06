Milwaukee extends Bennetts British Superbike partnership powering Spring Grand Slam

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship has further extended its partnership with Milwaukee, the industry-leading power tool manufacturer, with a continuation of their associate-level sponsorship for the 2023 season.

Milwaukee’s partnership renewal marks a third consecutive season with Britain’s biggest motorsport series, continuing to showcase their range of heavy-duty, portable electric power tools and accessories for professionals at all eleven rounds of the season.

Milwaukee’s association will be highlighted at events with extensive branding and will be complemented by activation and trade promotion events at key points during the season.

The 2023 season also marks the return of two signature events, the Milwaukee Race of the North at Oulton Park (29 April – 1 May) and the Milwaukee King of Donington (19 – 21 May), forming the Milwaukee Spring Grand Slam.

The competition has become a highlight in Milwaukee’s association with the series, comprising a six-race sub-contest during the Bennetts British Superbike Championship main season.

If any rider can deliver victories in all six races across the two Spring Grand Slam rounds they will claim a £50,000 prize. Should a rider win five of the six races, they will claim £25,000, and finally any rider who can celebrate victory four times across the two events will bag a £10,000 prize.

Dale McElveen, General Manager UK and Ireland, Milwaukee commented: “I am delighted to continue our relationship with the Bennetts British Superbike Championship into 2023. Like 2022, I am sure this will be another adrenaline-fueled season. The reveal of the Milwaukee Spring Grand Slam brings an extra level of anticipation to the season!”

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs concluded: “As we approach the start of the season, it is fantastic to announce our continued partnership with Milwaukee. They are widely recognised within the British series and the return of the Milwaukee Spring Grand Slam further raises their profile whilst simultaneously adding another dimension to the competition at the early stage of the season.”

