O’Halloran heads the opening day of 2023 Bennetts BSB from Haslam

Jason O’Halloran launched his McAMS Yamaha to the top of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship free practice times as the 2023 season kicked off at Silverstone today.

The McAMS Yamaha rider toppled previous Champion Leon Haslam from the top by 0.040s in an incredibly close opening day, which ended with the top 22 riders covered by just 0.959s as tomorrow’s eBay Qualifying and Bennetts BikeSocial Sprint Race beckons.

O’Halloran set the benchmark time in the closing stages of the second session ahead of Haslam, but Kyle Ryde was also consistently pushing his rivals and he completed the top three for the defending title-winners, LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha.

Josh Brookes made it both previous Bennetts BSB Champions inside the top four as he led the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad charge after the opening two free practice sessions, narrowly ahead of Christian Iddon on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati.

Glenn Irwin was the fastest of the BeerMonster Ducatis in sixth place just ahead of his teammate Tommy Bridewell, but just 0.050s separated the pair at the chequered flag.

Danny Buchan missed out on splitting the teammates by just 0.006s to finish eighth fastest for SYNETIQ BMW, ahead of Honda Racing UK’s Andrew Irwin, who crashed unhurt in the afternoon session at Maggotts.

Jack Kennedy rounded out the top ten with a positive opening day for the Mar-Train Yamaha team to lead the Support Class Champions ahead of Danny Kent and Peter Hickman, who completed the top 12 riders progressing directly into tomorrow’s eBay Qualifying 2 session.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Silverstone, Combined Free Practice result:

Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 53.756s Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW Motorrad) +0.040s Kyle Ryde (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) +0.146s Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) +0.227s Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.237s Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) +0.225s Tommy Bridewell (BeerMonster Ducati) +0.305s Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) +0.311s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +0.321s Jack Kennedy (Mar-Train Yamaha) +0.355s Danny Kent (Lovell Kent Racing Honda +0.443s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) +0.495s

Jason O’Halloran

McAMS Yamaha

“It has been a great first day after a long winter. We’re lucky we got a few years’ worth of settings and data, so we weren’t too stressed.

“We knew we would be somewhere or somewhere near with the bike, but we still have got a few new things to test and get through.

“We haven’t got the complete package as I’d want it just yet, but we are working our way towards that.

“I felt comfortable enough to have a push at the end for a lap time and I think we’ve got a pretty good plan for tomorrow.”

