Moto3 tee up to take on COTA

He just missed out on the podium in Argentina, but Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) is still the Championship leader heading into Round 3… by just two points. Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) remains the rider on the chase though, and after two podiums to start the year he’ll be looking for another as a minimum as he seeks that first win.

Meanwhile, Argentina winner Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) will be aiming to stay in the game, and teammate Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing), last year’s Americas GP winner, wants that first visit to the rostrum this season. Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) haven’t really got off the mark yet either, whereas Andrea Migno (CIP Green Power) already has a podium as a replacement rider… and was on the box last year at COTA. It’s an intriguing mix already, so get ready for more Moto3™ at 11:00 (GMT -5) on Sunday!

