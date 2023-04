Can Arbolino keep the lead in Austin?

On the road to Austin, it’s now Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) who leads the way in the intermediate class… and guess who won at COTA last year? He was also joined on the podium by another rostrum finisher in Argentina, Jake Dixon(Asterius GASGAS Aspar), so the two have form. Meanwhile Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools Speed Up) hasn’t even ridden the track in Moto2™, but that’s not stopped him taking podiums and wins last year as a rookie either.

Speaking of last year’s rookies, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) had a tougher time of it in the rain last time out and will want to reassert his speed, and Aron Canet(Pons Wegow Los40) will very much want to stop him. Despite a jump start and two Long Laps at Termas, the number 40 still took a top finish and will want more at COTA. Join us for another chapter of Moto2™at 12:15 (GMT -5) on Sunday!

