Marc Marquez to miss Americas GP and continue recovery

Following a final CAT scan, Marc Marquez and his medical team, led by Dr. Ignacio Roger de Oña, at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid have confirmed the first metacarpal is still in the healing process.

After close collaboration with the Repsol Honda Team and HRC, all involved have elected to let the injury fully heal and avoid any unnecessary risks.

Marquez will continue to work through his rehabilitation program at home in order to return at full fitness as soon as possible.