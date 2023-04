Rock‘n’Roll at Romney Marsh Bike Show

Twenty Flight Rock playing live at popular ride-in show and bike jumble in Kent on 7th May.

Romney Marsh Ride-In Show and Bike Jumble returns to Kent on 7th May 2023, and this year visitors are set to be treated to a rock ‘n roll soundtrack as they browse the stalls, with band Twenty Flight Rock booked to play hits from the 50s and 60s on the day.

One of the largest and most popular events in the classic calendar, Romney Marsh is an all-motorcycle grass-roots ‘jumble, stuffed with stalls of new and used spares and plenty of tempting projects – from basket cases to complete bikes.

Alongside the usual array of enthusiasts having a garage clearout sale, specialist parts and service providers will be on-site, eager to share their expertise and knowledge. Tools, memorabilia, clothing and accessories will also be on offer.

The BikeMart feature, in which owners looking to sell a bike can display complete running machines for free, will also be making a welcome return.

Visitors riding their own bike to Romney Marsh can enter the Ride-In Show, with prizes on offer for the Best Classic (pre-1980) and Best Post-Classic machine. There’s no extra charge – just ride in, pay the regular entry fee and park in the designated Ride-In Show area.

Romney Marsh Bike Jumble takes place at the usual venue: Hamstreet, Kent TN26 2JD, which can be easily accessed from the M20 motorway at Ashford. Parking is free and well-behaved dogs are welcome.

Gates open to the public from 10am on Sunday 7th May and ticket prices have been held at the 2022 rates – just £5 for adults and £4 for seniors (age 65 and over). Accompanied children under 16 get in for free. Earlybird Admission, with entry from 8am, is £10

Tickets, stall bookings and all other info from www.elk-promotions.co.uk