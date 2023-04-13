New upgraded, super-durable logo block

As part of our ongoing commitment to produce the world’s best motorcycle protection, we work alongside the world’s best racing teams.

We also listen to feedback from our valued dealers, but above all we listen to our customers and are always keen to learn how we can improve our products or our service to exceed expectations.

While many race teams replace their secondary engine covers regularly due to the very nature of their use, our road customers (thankfully!) often have the same protection in place for several years.

We have learned that the white coating on the current logo blocks can be taken off through regular cleaning with aggressive products and, over time, by use on salted winter roads.

This corrosion is something we are very happy to have solved with a brand new, high-temperature, pad-printed technique that in testing has proved almost impossible to remove.

This new logo block will be fitted to new stock as it is built in our Baldock production facility, and can also be purchased separately for customers wishing to upgrade or renovate their existing GBRacing covers.

Priced at just £2.99 / $3.83 / €3.11 for a pack of three, this is a very cost effective way for customers to update their covers with the added bonus of the new FIM approval dates to complete the fresh new look.

As an incentive for supporters of racing, for a limited time we’re going to offer a logo block ‘amnesty’ for anyone visiting the GBRacing support unit at British Superbikes, the Isle of Man TT or WorldSBK.

Customers can simply bring their old logo blocks and swap them for these super-durable new replacements at a cost of just £1 or €1.

GBRacing secondary covers remain as the only protective products to carry FIM product approval with each and every GBRacing component carefully created to meet the very strict requirements and standards.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

For more GBRacing News check out our dedicated page GBRacing News

or head to the official GBRacing website gbracing.eu