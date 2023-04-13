O’Halloran saves his best until last to top the times at Oulton Park test

Jason O’Halloran topped the Bennetts British Superbike Championship times at the R&G Official Test at Oulton Park, setting the benchmark time on his penultimate lap of the day to put the McAMS Yamaha team fastest at the chequered flag.

O’Halloran displaced LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde from the top by 0.048s in the closing stages of the day, bouncing back from a crash earlier in the afternoon to claim the final advantage ahead of the May Bank Holiday second round of the Championship (April 29 – May 1).

The FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team completed the top three at the end of the test as Peter Hickman climbed the order in the final 15 minutes of the day to elevate himself above Glenn Irwin on the BeerMonster Ducati.

Tommy Bridewell held fifth place on the second of the BeerMonster Ducatis by just 0.008s from FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team’s Josh Brookes.

Danny Kent on the Lovell Kent Racing Honda moved ahead of ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team’s Leon Haslam to finish the test in seventh place, whilst Dean Harrison and Lee Jackson completed the top ten.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, R&G Official Test, Oulton Park, combined result:

Jason O’Halloran

McAMS Yamaha

“It was a really good end to the test, especially as we have been really unlucky with the weather this year at the UK tests. We really needed today to get some dry testing time with the bike.

“I had a strange crash this morning where I folded the front on the gas, but luckily enough we could get out in the last session.

“I felt pretty comfortable at the end and I feel that the lap time was quite strong for the conditions. We have a really good direction now for the race weekend and we are in a good place to get that started.”

For more info check out our dedicated British Superbikes News page

Or visit the official Bennetts British Superbike Championship website www.britishsuperbike.com