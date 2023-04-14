Bag a ‘Busa for less with new Suzuki offer

Suzuki’s Hayabusa is now available with just 2.9% APR representative over three years, on both PCP and HP agreements, with just a £1,000 deposit. Suzuki’s Hayabusa is now available with just 2.9% APR representative over three years, on both PCP and HP agreements, with just a £1,000 deposit.

Better still, the iconic hyperbike also comes with two years’ free servicing.

Running from now until 30 June 2023, the offer means the third generation Hayabusa – complete with its jaw-dropping 1340cc inline-four cylinder engine, that produces an abundance of power across its entire rev range, and its comprehensive suite of electronics that includes power modes, lean angle-sensitive traction control and ABS, launch control, and a bi-directional quickshifter – ie for £240.15 per month, with the minimum £1,000 deposit on a three-yearPCP deal.

And with two years’ free servicing, customers can continue to save, legend. The two years’ free servicing includes the initial 600–mile first service, plus the first annual or 7,500-mile service and the second annual or15,000–mile service*.

hypersport machine is still unmistakably Hayabusa, with a silhouette that pays homage to the original while adding new angles and accents that present a thoroughly modern, classy look. Class extends to the clocks, too, with two big analogue dials also nodding to the original, while flanking a colour TFT dash displaying a plethora of information.

The electronics package enhances the performance from the proven motor. Still nothing comes close to a Hayabusa powerplant, with its turbine-like power delivery, which is housed in a twin-spar aluminium frame, while fully adjustable KYB forks, Brembo calipers, and specially designed Bridgestone tyres deliver a sporty-yet-plush ride.

*The second annual service must take place no later than two years after date of registration. Terms and conditions apply.

