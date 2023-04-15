Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsAcosta back on top in Austin

Acosta back on top in Austin

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

This Weeks Events


Submit your event here Event Submission Form | Check out full Events Page

I'm Riding for Men's Health in The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Please DonateI’m Riding For Men’s Health In The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Acosta back on top in Austin

Acosta Back On Top In AustinPedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) began his Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas in fine fashion as the Spaniard set the time to beat in the final moments of the day with a 2:09.856. Despite a valiant effort, Championship leader Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) fell just short, finishing the day in 2nd, with Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) completing the top three.

The track remained dry all day for Moto2™ Practice 1, but Practice 2 gave the riders much more to think about with spits of rain in the opening stages. The conditions began to improve as the session went on but with twenty minutes remaining the rain began to pick up once again, before a reprieve finally came in the final few minutes. The hot laps then came flying back in, and Acosta improved his time dramatically. The Portuguese GP victor put in the only 2:09 of the day and snatched the top spot, from Arbolino and Canet.

Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) also lit up the timesheets at the end of Practice 2, with the American kicking off his home GP with 4th place on Day 1, and Jake Dixon (Asterius GASGAS Aspar) was fifth overall by the end of play after the Brit also dominated P1.

Check out the full timesheets below! Moto2™ will be back in action on Saturday for more practice, before qualifying at 13:45 local (GMT -5).

Moto2 Top 3 – Combined Practice – Americas GP
1. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – 2’09.856
2. Tony ARBOLINO – ITA – Elf Marc VDS Racing Team – +0.223
3. Aron CANET – SPA – Pons Wegow Los40 – +0.274
4. Joe ROBERTS – Italtrans Racing Team – +0.357

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

I'm Riding for Men's Health in The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Please DonateI’m Riding For Men’s Health In The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Sasaki sends a message with more scintillating pace on Friday

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Sasaki Sends A Message With More Scintillating Pace On Friday

Sasaki sends a message with more scintillating pace on Friday

Frank Duggan - 0