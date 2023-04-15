Acosta back on top in Austin

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) began his Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas in fine fashion as the Spaniard set the time to beat in the final moments of the day with a 2:09.856. Despite a valiant effort, Championship leader Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) fell just short, finishing the day in 2nd, with Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) completing the top three.

The track remained dry all day for Moto2™ Practice 1, but Practice 2 gave the riders much more to think about with spits of rain in the opening stages. The conditions began to improve as the session went on but with twenty minutes remaining the rain began to pick up once again, before a reprieve finally came in the final few minutes. The hot laps then came flying back in, and Acosta improved his time dramatically. The Portuguese GP victor put in the only 2:09 of the day and snatched the top spot, from Arbolino and Canet.

Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) also lit up the timesheets at the end of Practice 2, with the American kicking off his home GP with 4th place on Day 1, and Jake Dixon (Asterius GASGAS Aspar) was fifth overall by the end of play after the Brit also dominated P1.

Check out the full timesheets below! Moto2™ will be back in action on Saturday for more practice, before qualifying at 13:45 local (GMT -5).

Moto2 Top 3 – Combined Practice – Americas GP

1. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – 2’09.856

2. Tony ARBOLINO – ITA – Elf Marc VDS Racing Team – +0.223

3. Aron CANET – SPA – Pons Wegow Los40 – +0.274

4. Joe ROBERTS – Italtrans Racing Team – +0.357

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com