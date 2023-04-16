Masia pips Sasaki to pole in Texas

The Leopard Racing rider is back on top in Austin, with Sasaki and Ortola for company on the front row.

The early bird got the worm in Moto3™ qualifying at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas as Jaume Masia’s (Leopard Racing) very first fast lap proved unbeatable once set. Polesitter in Portimao and Argentina, Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), got closest as he gets ready to race from second place, with Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) going one better than Termas with third and the front row in Texas.

Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) heads Row 2 this time around, with points leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) just behind him in a reverse of their Championship positions. Holgado also crashed in Q2, but rider perfectly ok and no one able to really shuffle him down the order. Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) completes the top six.

Argentina winner Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) starts tenth, with fomer COTA winner Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team) in P13 just ahead of Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo). For full timesheets, see below.

Who can tame COTA? Tune in for the second Moto3™ showdown of the season on Sunday at 11:00 (GMT -5) to find out!



Moto3 Top 4 – Combined Qualifying – Americas GP

1. Jaume MASIA – SPA – Leopard Racing – 2’16.250

2. Ayumu SASAKI – JPN – Liqui Moly Husqvarna – +0.101

3. Ivan ORTOLÁ – SPA – Angeluss MTA Team – +0.306

4. Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) +0.616

