Vietti back on top to take pole from Acosta by 0.020 at COTA

The Italian heads the grid from Acosta and Salač, with points leader Arbolino down in P8.

Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) is back on top! The Italian stole pole position away from wonder-kid Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas by just 0.020 after an incredibly close shoot out, with the two joined on the front row by Filip Salač (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™).

Salač set the benchmark on the first run, but as the riders headed out for their second bite of the cherry, it was the flying Acosta who stormed to the top of the pile despite strong laps from Jake Dixon (GASGAS Aspar Team) and Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team). With just over a minute remaining, Dixon was on a flyer but a moment for Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), who was right in front of the Brit, halted his progress as he consolidated P6.

Meanwhile, Vietti was on a flyer and put in the perfect final sector to push Acosta off the top spot and take pole. That pushes Salač down to P3, with Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) heading Row 2 via Q1. Fifth goes to Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools Speed Up), also from Q1, with Dixon sixth. Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) is next up, and Arbolino starts P8. Check out the full results below!

The Moto2™ riders’ attention now turns to the race on Sunday, make sure not to miss any of the action as it commences at 12:15 local time (GMT -5)!



Moto2 Top 4 – Combined Qualifying – Americas GP

1. Celestino VIETTI – ITA – Fantic Racing – 2’09.432

2. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – Red Bull KTM Ajo – +0.020

3. Filip SALAC – CZE – QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 – +0.116

4. Bo BENDSNEYDER – NED – Pertamina… – +0.157

