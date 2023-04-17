Ortola takes stunning maiden win in a close last lap shootout at COTA

Masia takes second after a late comeback charge, with Artigas back on the podium in third as Moreira just loses out.

Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) is now a Grand Prix winner! The Spaniard did it in style at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, fighting at the front throughout and then pushing to just stay ahead of a serious scrap for the podium. Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) took second, slicing back through after being forced into some avoiding action following a crash for then leader Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), with Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) completing the podium as Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) lost out late on.

The race began as the classic Moto3™ freight train, but bit by bit a front, smaller group managed to escape: Sasaki, Masia, Artigas, Moreira, Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Ortola, after a mammoth wonder save early doors. And that’s how it stayed despite some chopping and changing, with the key drama coming in the latter stages.

That drama was a crash for Sasaki as the Japanese rider lost it in the lead, and in turn also forced Masia into avoiding action. That put the number 5 into a race against time to tag back onto the back of the now four-rider fight for the podium, but that he did and he was right back in the mix as the field prepared for the final lap.

Ortola led over the line, but Artigas attacked at Turn 1 and took over. It remained line astern for the rest of the sector, but the next move came from Moreira as he attacked Masia for third. And then he attacked for the lead, straight up, as Ortola also moved up into second. Moreira was in control heading onto the back straight though, somehow keeping the momentum, but the braking zone saw it come apart. Just a little too deep, the Brazilian opened the door and Ortola needed no second invitation, taking back the lead.

The fight for third just behind was even tighter, with Masia vs Artigas vs Holgado on the brakes and the number 5 coming out on top. The next target was Moreira, and the move came at the final corner. Ortola nailed it to head over the line for his first Grand Prix win as Masia attacked for second just behind, sending Moreira off line and causing a shuffle as the group all tucked in and pinned it. Masia made it to the flag first, with Artigas then just pipping Moreira. Holgado was forced to settle for fifth but that fifth means he retains the Championship lead, although now equal on points with Moreira.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) headed up a close second group ahead of David Salvador (CIP Green Power), David Alonso (Valresa GASGAS Aspar), his teammate Ryusei Yamanaka and Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) completing the top ten. For full results see below, and buckle up for more in Jerez in two weeks!

Moto3 Top 4 – Race Result – Americas GP

1. Ivan ORTOLÁ – SPA – Angeluss MTA Team – 32:01.062

2. Jaume MASIA – SPA – Leopard Racing – +0.457

3. Xavier ARTIGAS – SPA – CFMOTO Racing – +0.558

4. Diogo MOREIRA – BRA – MT Helmets – MSI – +0.567

Moto3 Top 4 – Championship Points after – Americas GP

1. Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) – 49pts

2. Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) – 49pts

3. Xavier ARTIGAS – SPA – CFMOTO Racing – 32pts

4. Jaume MASIA – SPA – Leopard Racing – 31pts

