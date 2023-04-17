Get ready to ride this summer with a new offer on Suzuki 650 twins

Get ready to ride this summer, with a new offer on all of Suzuki’s 650 V-twin models that includes a £500 off test ride incentive, a two–year free service plan, plus low-rate, 4.9% APR finance available on PCP or HP for up to four years with no deposit required.

The offer, which runs until 30 June 2023, covers the SV650 – the bike that defined the middleweight twins category – plus its café racer-styled SV650X stablemate and the V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT adventure machines.

All four models use Suzuki’s iconic, tried and trusted 645cc V-twin powerplant that boasts a quarter of a century of development and delivers incredibly smooth, linear power in both the SV and V-Strom models, with strong acceleration from the very bottom of the rev range and a stirring soundtrack. Reworked and redesigned over the years, in the very latest SV650 it produces 73PS and 64Nm of torque, all while meeting the latest Euro5 emissions regulations.

With £500 off, the SV650 comes with an RRP of £6,499, and even with no deposit, on a four-year PCP deal it can be ridden for £91.70 per month. The V-Strom 650XT, with its spoked wheels, handguards, traction control, low RPM assist, and easy-start system, can be had for just £101.96 per month as part of a four-year PCP deal, with just a £500 deposit.

Jonathan Martin, Suzuki GB head of motorcycles, said, “Our 650 V-twin is a motorcycling stalwart and represents one of the most-loved, and most-purchased engines in motorcycling. It has powered, and continues to power, models that combine an engaging riding experience with exceptional value. We are now adding even more value by offering money off, low-rate finance with no deposit required and a two–year free service plan which includes parts and labour.”

The two years’ free servicing includes the initial 600-mile first service, the first annual or 7,500-mile service, and the second annual or 15,000-mile service*.

*Second annual service must take place no later than two years after date or registration. Terms and conditions apply.

