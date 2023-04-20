Stylish, adaptable and feature-packed AA-rated adventure suit.

Made to take everything the road and trail throws at it, the new Dune Adventure suit from Weise is stylish, adaptable and packed with features to make life on the road a breeze. It’s the perfect travel companion.

Weise Dune Jacket £299.99

AA-rated for safety, the Dune jacket has a tough textile outer shell and comes with CE Level 2 shoulder and elbow armour, and a CE Level 1 back protector, as standard.

Instantly adaptable to changeable conditions, there’s a waterproof, windproof and breathable liner and a 100gsm quilted thermal liner, both of which can be removed and replaced as required.

When the temperature rises, extra-long two-way zipped arm vents and two large chest panels can be opened to allow a cooling airflow. The chest panels roll up and stash in dedicated pockets to keep them out of the way.

Additional vents on each shoulder, along with two large exhaust vents at the rear of the jacket, can also be opened and closed to suit the conditions.

Adjustment at the waist, either side of the torso and on the forearm and bicep of each sleeve mean the wearer can fine-tune the fit and allow space for base- and mid-layers.

As you’d expect there are plenty of pockets inside and out, including two hand-warmer pockets and a large rear map pocket with waterproof zipped closure. There’s even a section at the rear for a hydration bladder, complete with outlet and retaining guide for a drinking tube.

The Dune jacket can be attached to the matching trousers with a full-length connection zip.



Weise Dune Trousers £249.99

Matching Dune trousers are made to the same high specification as the jacket; AA-rated for protection, with CE Level 2 knee and hip armour and reinforced knee and inner calf panels.

They boast the same adaptability to changes in climate, with removable waterproof and quilted liners, and two large thigh vents with stowable flaps.

Stretch panels at the inner thighs and knees offer flexibility and freedom of movement – crucial when tackling trails and jumping on and off a fully loaded bike. There are also zipped extenders on the lower leg, to allow for chunky off-road boots.

They come complete with removable and adjustable braces and a connection zip for attaching to the Dune jacket. Two concealed waist pockets and two cargo pockets top off the impressive specification.

The Weise Dune Jacket is available in sizes S-5XL in either Black or Stone, and retails at £299.99 including VAT. The matching Dune trousers come in S-5XL, in regular and short length options, and sell for £249.99 including VAT. Both are covered by a 2-year warranty.

For more Weise News check out our dedicated page Weise News

Visit www.weiseclothing.com for details and a dealer list.