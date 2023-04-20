Hand protection represents a crucial aspect for us, that’s why we constantly invest in the development of our handguards. During the years, they have increased not only in terms of safety and comfort but also in terms of quality and design. This philosophy is truly integrated in the new Linear handguards, which carefully meets the highest standards.

The new Acerbis’ Linear handguards are compatible with both mx and enduro bikes thanks to the Nylon bracelet fixing system, which can be fastened behind the pump reservoirs thus allowing the hand controls to be kept in their original positions.

The loop, characterized by a double self-tapping screw closure, allows millimeter adjustments on any type of handlebar. The covers, made of Polypropylene, feature a wide protective surface with five vents, that regulate the airflow to the riders’ fingers which is particularly useful on the hottest days.

The new Linear handguard is now available in 10 different colours.

To celebrate our 50th anniversary, starting from April 17th it will also be available in a limited edition gold version.

