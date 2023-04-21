New Ls2 All Terrain Adventure Glove

Flexible, breathable and designed for comfort on highways and byways, LS2’s versatile All Terrain Gloves are a must for adventure-seekers.

All Terrain use goat skin in their construction because it is tough enough to resist abrasion from tarmac, yet soft and supple enough to allow plenty of feedback from the controls when riding on tracks. It’s double layered on the palm and other key areas, for maximum durability.

For added protection there are Level 1-certified TPU protectors over the knuckles, and padded sections at the base of the hand and over the vulnerable scaphoid area. As you’d expect, the gloves are fully certified to the latest CE safety standard.

The rest of the All Terrain’s shell is a lightweight, flexible textile containing neoprene and lycra for flexibility and breathability – a must for demanding days off-road. The goat skin sections are also perforated to help heat and perspiration escape.

Stretch panels at the finger joints and lycra sections between each finger help with precise operation of the controls – crucial when tackling loose surfaces and a silicone print on the palm improves grip on the bars.

The short cuff design sits easily under riding jackets, and has hook and loop closure for a snug and secure fit. There’s no need to remove the gloves to operate devices either, as both index fingers are touchscreen compatible too.

LS2 All Terrain Gloves come in both men’s (sizes S-2XL) and ladies’ (XS-L) versions, in four colourways: Black, Black/Blue, Grey/Red and Black/Hi-Vis Yellow. All retail at only £49.99 including VAT.

For more LS2 news check out our dedicated page LS2 News

or head to the official LS2 to find your nearest stockist. ls2helmets.com