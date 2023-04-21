Norton Motorcycles announces new sales partnership with Thor Motorcycles

Norton Motorcycles has begun a new sales partnership with established dealership Thor Motorcycles to cover South West England.

The announcement marks another significant step in Norton’s sales partner strategy, as it continues to deliver its new Commando 961 and the V4SV superbike to UK riders.

Visitors to the Bodmin dealership will be able to view, test, and buy their Norton motorcycle on site via the dedicated Thor team, as well as organise servicing and repairs, and purchase parts and accessories.

Colin Treleaven, Managing Director of Thor Motorcycles, said: “We’re delighted to be joining Norton’s sales partner network. At Thor, everyone is passionate about motorbikes – we’ve been selling and restoring them for over 40 years – so to have the likes of the new Commando in the showroom is really exciting for us. I look forward to showcasing the Norton brand and its motorcycles to our customers here in the South West.”

Christian Gladwell, Chief Commercial Officer at Norton Motorcycles, said: “Thor is a strong addition to our sales network. With such a wealth of experience in the trade, having originally started out with classic British motorcycles, it’s a delight to see Norton return to the area with such a well-respected dealership.”

More than 40 years in the business: Thor Motorcycles

Based in Cornwall, Thor Motorcycles has been in operation for over 40 years. The team covers almost everything relating to motorcycles, including: bike sales, restoration, customisation, engine building, wheel building, frame building and repairs, all types of welding, tyre supply and tyre fitting, parts supply, and clothing and accessories.

You can find Thor Motorcycles at:

Tretoil Works,

Tretoil,

Bodmin,

Cornwall

PL30 5BA

For more Norton Motorcycles check out our dedicated page Norton Motorcycles News

or head to the official Norton Motorcycles website nortonmotorcycles.com/