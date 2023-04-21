Search
Oncu fastest on Friday as he leads Bulega by 0.005s

Oncu fastest on Friday as he leads Bulega by 0.005s

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

This Weeks Events


Oncu fastest on Friday as he leads Bulega by 0.005s

Oncu Fastest On Friday As He Leads Bulega By 0.005sCan Oncu set the fastest time in Free Practice 2. He was just 0.005s faster than Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega.

The FIM Supersport World Championship burst back into action on Friday at the iconic and historic TT Circuit Assen for the Pirelli Dutch Round and there was nothing to separate the top two in the timesheets at the end of Friday’s action. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) led the way in both Free Practice 2 and the combined classification, finishing just 0.005s clear of Championship leader Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team).

Oncu posted a best time of 1’37.951s, coming in the closing stages of FP2, on his Kawasaki ZX-6R to finish on top of the timesheets as he finished ahead of five Italian riders. In second was Bulega who posted s 1’37.596s to finish only 0.005s behind Oncu. Bulega had initially gone fastest before Oncu pipped the Championship leader. The pair had a gap of more than half-a-second to third-placed Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) in third place, with the Italian racing for the first time in WorldSSP since he sustained injuries in Australia. Montella’s best time was a 1’38.172s.

Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) took fourth spot courtesy of his 1’38.225s set in FP2 as he, like all riders, go in search of a strong result at the start of the European part of the season. He finished ahead of Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) in fifth place, with Manzi’s day coming to a premature end after he crashed at Turn 10 in Free Practice 2. His best time was a 1’38.316s, set in the opening session of the day, to finish ahead of Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) in sixth place.

WorldSSP action resumes on Saturday with the Tissot Superpole from 10:25 (Local Time), followed Race 1 at 15:15.Oncu Fastest On Friday As He Leads Bulega By 0.005s

P1 | Can Oncu | Kawasaki Puccetti Racing | 1’37.591
“After one month and two weeks break away from the bike, I tried to adapt again, and we had some problems. In FP2, I did a little race simulation, and I wasn’t feeling so bad. We decided to put another tyre and I pushed for some laps and I did a good lap time. I’m feeling very good and very confident. I am looking forward to tomorrow!”

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2
1. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) 1’37.591s
2. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +0.005s
3. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.581s
4. Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +0.634s
5. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.725s
6. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) +0.749s

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

